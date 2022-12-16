(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Commission will ask voters in 2023 to approve a .02% sales tax increase to pay for a new jail and more public safety programs.
“It is time we put this before the community and let them decide what they want because we are their servants," said Commissioner Al French.
The ballot proposal would boost the sales tax rate in Spokane to 9.2% and 9.1% in Spokane Valley.
County staffers estimate the 30-year tax would generate more than $1 billion in additional revenue. According to estimates, about $30 million would be realized in 2024 and $450 million over 12 years.
The cost of a modernized Community Corrections Center is estimated at $300 million.
“We have kicked the political football around for over a decade and it’s time for voters to be heard,” said Commissioner Josh Kerns.
If the tax is approved, the county won’t keep all of the money that is taken in. State law allows the county to retain 60% of the tax and the remaining 40% has to be distributed to cities and town within the county, with the amount based on population.
Commissioners French and Kerns voted at Tuesday's meeting to move the measure to the ballot. Commissioner Mary Kuney was out of town on county business.
French said asking voters to approve a sales tax instead of a property tax measure was a more equitable way to get the revenue needed for the jail project. He said everyone would play, including visitors that enjoyed spending time in a safe community.
“This is about more than building a jail. It is about fixing our criminal justice system,” explained French.
He said overcrowding at the local jail made it difficult to hold offenders who had committed lesser crimes. He said people needed to be accountable for the harm they did and adding more cells would keep more criminals off the streets, as well as improve inmate safety.
The jail was built in 1986 to house a population of 462 inmates, but now often has 800 to 900 behind bars.
“We can do better than that,” said French.
In addition to providing more cell space, the commissioners said the new jail would be a therapeutic treatment model to help people turn their lives around. Toward that end, there would be an individualized case management system and behavioral health programs to help inmates re-enter society as productive citizens.
“We have to stop the revolving door of folks that are coming into the criminal justice system,” Kerns said. “We need to have a safe community. This is what is going to help us get there.”
French said replacing the jail will also keep corrections officers safer, which is another big priority.
Although the initial cost to build the jail is high, the commissioners believe an upgraded building will be more operationally efficient and not require the current maintenance and capital costs to keep the aging facility going.
County officials say a team has been assigned to review detention needs to ensure transparency and provide opportunities for engagement with area residents. That assessment will determine the best composition of jail beds to address overcrowding, as well as what therapeutic needs are required.
The goal is to shift away from a charge-based system to individualized case management, a change led by the National Institute of Corrections and justice reform efforts.
Toward that end, the county has adopted several alternatives designed to reduce days served, such as such as felony diversion, mental health crisis diversion, and early case resolution for some low-level offenses. In those programs, defendants take early responsibility and seek treatment alternatives.
“Every official says they support public safety, and some of us actually mean it,” said Kerns.
Next year, the commission plans to engage in discussions with city leaders from Spokane and Spokane Valley about how the municipalities can financially participate in construction of the regional project.