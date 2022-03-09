(The Center Square) – Spokane County’s tax roll grew by $56 million in 2022, an 8% increase over the prior year, to a new total of $769.5 million.
That news was delivered this week by Treasurer Michael Baumgartner, along with his announcement that property tax statements have begun arriving in mailboxes.
“Tax bills can vary depending on where a property is located and its taxing districts. Your property tax bill includes information on what local governments set your taxes and how they are distributed,” he explained in an email.
He said an annual 1% property tax increase authorized by Spokane County, cities, and other taxing districts contributed to the year-over-year tax roll growth.
Voter approved levies passed in 2021 also resulted in some taxpayers seeing an increase in their property tax bills, he said.
On average, 41% of a tax bill consists of taxes approved by voters through bond and levy ballot measures, according to Baumgarner.
Property taxes paid towards public education make up the majority, approximately 58%, of the overall tax roll, he said.
The treasurer’s office will resume its annual Taxpayer Town Hall from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, in the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture auditorium.
Baumgartner said the town halls are an opportunity for all citizens to visit with office staff while learning more about available taxpayer assistance programs and the local role of the treasurer’s office. “All citizens are encouraged to attend our upcoming Taxpayer Town Hall to ask questions and share their ideas.” he said. “Government works best when it listens directly to the people.”
This week, Baumgartner also announced that property tax payments at Spokane Valley City Hall will also return in 2022. Treasurer’s office staff will be available for check and card payments from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays, April 15, 22, and 29.
Originally piloted in 2019, Spokane Valley City Hall tax collection provides a second in-person payment option for those unable to travel downtown to the Spokane County Courthouse.
First half property tax payments for 2022 are due by April 30 with second half payments due by October 31.
Payments are accepted online at the treasurer’s office website, by mail, and in-person either during business hours or at one of three drop boxes located on the Spokane County Courthouse campus.