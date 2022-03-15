(The Center Square) – Spokane County wants a software program in place to track progress on the expenditure of an estimated $43 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds before deciding which projects to support.
Jeff Morris, community engagement and policy advisor, has been given the nod by Commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French to put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) from software providers this week.
“We want to get a system onboard that will monitor from the beginning to the end of the process,” said Morris.
The RFP must, by statute, be advertised for three weeks, so Morris told the commission Monday that he would be bringing back possible firms for consideration in early April. The cost for compatible software is not yet known.
Morris said RFPs would then be sought for project subcategories established by the U.S. Treasury.
He said it was likely to be the middle or end of May before any projects were awarded funds due to the required advertising timeline.
Ariane Schmidt, regional project manager, said it would be complicated to monitor millions going out in funding and how the money was being spent. She said the county would be able to see by response to the software RFP what types of programs were out there.
She indicated the software would also help the county prepare all the reports that will need to be filed with the federal government to ensure compliance with Treasury guidelines.
The county has received more than 500 pages of ARP rules and guidelines that must be followed over the next five years.
ARP funds have to be appropriated by Dec. 31, 2024, and fully expended by the end of 2026.
The county has received half of the $101 million it was awarded in federal funds to aid communities in economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining funds are due to arrive a little later this spring, according to Morris.
Meanwhile, the county is positioning itself to distribute the first found of ARP dollars following months of community outreach. Officials have sought input about what residents, businesses and other local governments view as priorities within five allowable spending areas: public health, economic support to households and businesses, services to disproportionately impacted communities, premium pay for essential workers, broadband/water/sewer infrastructure, and revenue replacement.
The county received more than 1,500 responses to an online survey. That input helped guide the decision of the commission to awarded funding in these amounts and subcategories:
- $2.7 million for public health related expenses in the community
- $4.5 million for affordable housing programs
- $5 million for addressing educational disparities
- $750,000 for nonprofit projects
- $19 million for infrastructure in water, sewer and broadband
- $9.4 million to replace lost sales tax revenue in the county budget
- $2 million for administrative costs to cover staffing, technology requirements and possible consultants.
Schmidt said an oversight committee will be formed to review RFPs as they arrive to determine if they meet the criteria. Proposals will also be subjected to a legal analysis of eligibility.
“It would be helpful with staff to have a community person and show that we’re using that knowledge,” said Kuney about the committee makeup
The survey and project proposal link remain on the Spokane County ARP website so the community can continue to suggest priorities as multiple rounds of funds are awarded. The survey links, requests for proposals for each of these categories, and eventually announcements about the awards will be posted at: www.spokanecounty.org/4895/American-Rescue-Plan.