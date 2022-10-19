(The Center Square) - The Spokane County Commission is spending $6.3 million of American Rescue Plan funds to address the region's affordable housing crisis.
“As commissioners, we are providing ‘last gap’ dollars for shovel ready projects,” said Chair Mary Kuney. “These projects will create about 230 new affordable housing units in Spokane County over the next three years.”
On Tuesday, Kuney joined Commissioners Al French and Josh Kerns in voting unanimously to expend federal stimulus dollars on these long-term housing security projects:
- Spokane County Fire District 10 will receive $1 million for entry level volunteer first responder housing;
- The Spokane chapter of Habitat has been awarded $1.7 for dwellings with an emphasis on establishing home ownership;
- The Spokane Housing Authority for Hifumi-En Apartments was given $1.5 million for elderly and disabled supportive housing units;
- Family Promise of Spokane was allocated $181,799 for family supportive housing units; and,
- The Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho affiliate of Volunteers of America scored $2 million or youth and young adult supportive housing units.
“These are excellent projects that not only bridge gaps in housing for our community, but also provide a path to home ownership and a way for individuals to break the cycle of generational poverty,” said French in a statement. “This investment by the county will continue to pay dividends for our citizens for many years to come.”
Spokane County posts all information about ARP funding awards as well as information on funding priorities and federal compliance and reporting guidelines on its website, spokanecounty.org.
On another local front, the City of Spokane's Community Housing and Human Services Department is holding a workshop from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, to gather feedback about affordable housing needs. The municipality is seeking community input about how $10 million should be spent to create more dwellings.
The workshop takes place at the West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt Street.
The city is seeking to address gaps in affordable housing and set production goals that will be included in the formal Request for Proposals process later this winter.
Funding sources for the program include American Rescue Plan dollars, state Community Development Block Grants, the HOME Investment Partnerships Program and sales and use tax for affordable and supportive housing.
For more information, or to submit comments if you can't attend, email George Dahl at gdahl@spokanecity.org.