The Center Square) – The Spokane County Commission is spending $5 million of federal stimulus funds to help struggling families meet basic needs, access child care and gain job skills to enter or return to the workforce.
“These funds will provide critical support to many people in our community,” said Commission Chair Mary Kuney in a written statement.
This week, the elected body approved proposals that fit under the Economic Impact Assistance subcategory for use of American Rescue Plan funds. Selected to receive these funds were:
- Women and Children’s Free Restaurant & Community Kitchen was awarded $200,000 to expand services;
- Spokane Workforce Council received $2.2 million to provide working parents and guardians with childcare assistance;
- Spokane Valley Partners netted $1.7 million to cover capital costs associated with its new facility;
- Project id was given $100,000 to expand services to the intellectually disabled; and
- Frame Your Future was given $800,000 to enhance its job training program.
Kuney said the latest awards bring the county’s financial commitment on childcare services to $5.2 million since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
“I am pleased to see the board allocate funding to support individuals trying to return to work with childcare assistance,” said Commissioner Al French in a statement.
Spokane County’s website, www.spokanecounty.org/4895/American-Rescue-Plan, serves as a “one-stop shop” for all things ARP related. On the site, people can view the county’s funding priorities and proposals submitted for funding. Information is also provided on federal compliance and reporting guidelines.