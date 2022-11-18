(The Center Square) – Spokane County is spending $500,000 on additional offices, shower units, and beds at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center to accommodate the needs of individuals being transitioned from a large homeless encampment on state property.
“With the cold weather upon us, it is more crucial than ever that we get people out of the elements”, said Spokane County Commissioner Board Chair Mary Kuney in a written statement.
In addition to the county investment, Hello for Good, a coalition of private businesses, has donated $35,000 to cover the cost of four large storage containers and 600 individual storage containers, including a bin that can be kept at the end of a bed.
County funds will provide two portable office trailers to address privacy considerations for individual appointments and assessment needs associated with service provision. These trailers offer lighted, heated space for service providers to meet with displaced persons and connect them to vital services, including health care, mental health services, substance abuse treatment, veteran resources, and more.
Office trailers and large storage containers are expected to arrive at the city's shelter this week. A portion of the individual storage containers are already in use with the remainder are expected soon.
Also being purchased are metal-framed beds, durable mattresses, blankets, linens, and additional partitions to create privacy between beds. Shipments will be arriving over the next few weeks and beds will be built as the materials come in.
Additionally, the county is buying an eight-stall mobile heated shower unit that is similar to those used in firefighting camps during wildfire events.
“Our message continues to be, ‘Come to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center to get out of the weather while you are connected to housing and other services,'” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in the joint statement.
She said the shelter leased by the city from a private developer can accommodate up to 250 people and more during times of extreme weather.
The Salvation Army runs day-to-day operations at the Trent shelter. The organization also operates Cannon Street, a night-by-night location for men and women, and The Way Out Center, a service-intensive transition housing program.
On another front, the Spokane City Council has approved a $117,500 contract with Architects West, headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, to design the addition of permanent restrooms, showers, laundry facilities and two-bed sleeping pods inside of the former warehouse.
City staff anticipate the final design will include about 17 toilets, 13 showers, 15 sinks and eight washer-dryer combos.
There is no estimate in the contract for the number of two-bed, semi-private pods that Architects West would be able to fit into the space.
The architects will first need to examine the building and current infrastructure to determine how the pods can be arranged to maximize the use of space, and whether existing utilities will be sufficient to serve the anticipated number of people, said Marcus Valentine of Architects West to the Spokesman-Review,
The firm estimated that it would deliver a design within eight weeks.
According to a city report, additional facility water, sewer, electrical, and gas services will likely be necessary at the shelter.