(The Center Square) – Spokane County is spending $20,000 of its 2022 general fund budget to send homeless youth and survivors of domestic violence back to places where they have a support system to help stabilize their lives.
“It’s a project that reunites people without support with areas where they can get the help they need,” explained Jeff McMorris, community engagement and policy advisor, on Monday to Commissioners Mary Kuney, Al French and Josh Kerns.
The commissioners gave the nod to funding Homeward Bound and finalizing a contract with the local chapter of Volunteers of America (VOA) about how those public dollars will be spent.
“This is not only good for people who need help, it is good for the taxpayers who have provided them with resources while they were here,” said McMorris.
VOA estimates that it will cost about $360 to arrange travel for one teenager and about $100 for an adult, he said. Last year, VOA helped 19 youth relocate to a location where grandparents, parents and other known people were waiting to help them get life back on track.
The way Homeward Bound works, said McMorris, is that clients of VOA and other nonprofits are given train or plane tickets, along with food cards, so they can leave Spokane for a place they have lived in the past.
He said no travel arrangements are made until connections have been established with people on the other end who have agreed to provide support.
“We don’t want to pay to send them to the same situation in another town,” said McMorris.
He said Kerns brought the idea of following the Homeward Bound model used by King County and major cities across the U.S. to the Spokane County table for consideration.
The commissioners then asked McMorris to research the program and consult with Catholic Charities, the YMCA and other local agencies and nonprofits that serve the homeless.
McMorris learned that sometimes children are brought to Spokane by drug or alcohol-addicted parents who end up unable to care for them, or leave them behind. At other times, a child runs away and gets as far as Spokane and then runs out of money to continue the journey.
The circumstances vary, but the result is that some youth end up on the streets or couch surfing at the home of a friend, he said.
The focus of VOA for use of county funding will be on youth and survivors of domestic violence of all ages who need to make a fresh start. VOA will work with other area charities to develop a list of clients as needed, said McMorris.
The city of Spokane reports that the 2020 Point-in-Time Count identified 541 people who were unsheltered within its borders, more than 226 in 209 and nearly four times the number in 2017.
McMorris said addressing the growing homeless population has become a challenge that every city in America is trying to figure out how to address.
He said the commissioners will have to decide if the first year of Homeward Bound is successful enough to continue with the project.
He said the county could not use American Rescue Plan funds to cover Homeward Bound costs this year because these dollars were already budgeted so a need could not be demonstrated. However, he said some of the $101 million of ARP funding the county received last fall can be used for the program over the next several years if the commissioners decided to go that route.