(The Center Square) – Spokane County is spending $1.45 million to expand Palisades Park from 401 to 515 acres.
The addition of 114 acres allows for a future trail and bridge connectivity between Palisades and Riverside State Park, according to county spokesperson Jared Webley.
“The Rimrock to Riverside property provides another great expansion of public access to some of the region’s most unique outdoor recreation. This expansion will have a positive impact for Spokane County citizens for many years to come,” stated Commissioner Al French in a Tuesday news release.
Funds to support the purchase came from the voter-supported Conservation Futures Program, according to Webley.
Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf is currently applying to have 50% of those funds reimbursed through a grant from the Washington Recreation and Wildlife Program’s Urban Wildlife Habitat category.
The addition to Palisades was number one on the 2021 Conservation Futures acquisition list, said Webley. The property will be owned and managed by City of Spokane Parks & Recreation.
The existing trail system in Palisades passes through seasonal wetlands, massive rock outcroppings and leads to places such as Indian Canyon Falls. Adding acreage will increase the recreational opportunities available to area residents and visitors, say county officials.
“Spokane County continues to be recognized as a special haven for outdoor recreation enthusiasts,” said Commission Chair Mary Kuney. “This purchase is just the most recent in a long line of Conservation Futures acquisitions that attract new residents and businesses to our region. We have so many world-class trails in our county that are just a short distance out our front doors.”
Doug Chase, director of the county’s Parks, Recreation & Golf, said the opportunity to preserve the new Palisades property would not have been possible without individuals putting up their own money to purchase several parcels before the opportunity was lost.
“This is how we help maintain Spokane County’s quality of life for our kids,” he said.
Paul Knowles, manager of Planning, Development & Real Estate, said soaring real estate prices have made it increasingly critical that the county seek outside funding for projects such as the Palisades expansion.
County officials contend the new public property will be managed to preserve wildlife habitat, maintain and enhance forest health and provide non-motorized recreational opportunities, including mountain biking and horseback riding.
The new property can be accessed by parking at one of the limited off-street parking spots available at 1100 North Houston Road.
For more information on Spokane County’s Conservation Futures Program, visit www.spokanecounty.org/parks/ and click on “Conservation Futures.”