(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told county officials Feb. 28 that the only way to add to depleted ranks was to match the hiring bonuses of other major cities.
“We need to be more competitive than we’ve ever been," he said.
He briefed County Commissioners Al French, Josh Kerns and Mary Kuney on the situation, asking them to bump up the ceiling on bonuses.
Although hiring bonuses would go from $15,000 to $25,000 for experienced candidates and from $5,000 to $10,000 for new recruits, Knezovich said no more money would be required from the county budget.
He said payroll dollars that had not been spent due to the vacancies could more than cover those costs.
“It’s critical that we are able to hire at least 35 this year,” he said. “Without that, we can’t maintain our service levels – that’s how bad it is.”
He said overtime costs were soaring as deputies covered for 50 vacancies. He did not anticipate being able to fill all open positions, but felt 35 was a good number given that the sheriff's office had hired 30 new deputies in 2021.
Last year, he said deputies racked up 15,213 hours of overtime, and they were on track to do that again in 2022 without successful recruitment.
“Excessive overtime increases the number of mistakes, wears out deputies and reduces their work-life balance,” he said.
When deputies are exhausted, Knezovich said there is more likelihood of a negative encounter with a suspect, which is a liability concern.
“We’re at saturation,” he said.
He said some of the decline in numbers the past couple of years was tied to retirements or relocations. However, he said many deputies had left the profession after police reform bills from 2021 made it more difficult for them to do their job.
“These reform laws have done more damage than people are willing to recognize, to talk about,” said Knezovich. “Erosion of law enforcement morale is a real problem.”
The bonuses he requested were not nearly as large as being paid in many jurisdictions, he said.
The hiring bonuses helped candidates cover travel and moving expenses. He said the money could also be used to make up for wages lost during the transition.
Half of the money will be paid when the person is hired and the other half after the first year of employment.
Knezovich asked the county to extend the policy allowing hiring bonuses until July of 2023. He said recruitment efforts needed to continue into next year because there were about 30 deputies and support personnel reaching retirement age and they would also need to be replaced.
It took time to sift through applications and go through the interview and psychological evaluation process to find the right people for the job, he said.
Although the sheriff’s office received 582 entry-level applications last year and 176 from experienced law enforcement personnel, only 30 made it through the arduous selection process, said Knezovich.
“My job isn’t simply to fill the agency with people, it is to fill the agency with quality people," he explained.
The good reputation of the local sheriff’s office was proving to be one of the best recruiting tools, he said.
In addition, the livability of Spokane was attracting deputies from other states, especially those with large cities that were plagued with crime, such as Los Angeles and San Diego, California.
“There is a mass exodus from southern California,” said Knezovich.
Law enforcement officials with families had chosen to come to Spokane County because it represented because they wanted to live in a safer community, he said.
Knezovich said although there had also been an increase in shootings in Spokane, there was much less lawlessness than in other major cities.
Getting an officer to come to the rural area was no small feat given that Spokane could not offer the salaries and retirement pay of other locations, he said.
According to county records, a deputy candidate earns $23.16 per hour while in training for about 18 weeks at the Washington Criminal Justice Training Commission Police Academy.
Once commissioned the entry-level deputy pay is $27.83 per hour.
The base pay increases 10.5% annually for the first three years of employment to a maximum of $37.55 per hour.
After four years of service, the deputy received $130.17 per month in longevity pay, which goes up to $227.80 per month after eight years and $357.97 after 12 years. After 16 years, the deputy receives $455.60 per month and $585.77 after 20 years. Longevity pay rises to $715.94 a month after 24 years of service.
Despite the longevity incentives, Knezovich said law enforcement agencies were facing worker shortages because of police reform bills that made it more difficult for them to do their jobs and the increasing amount of danger they faced.
According to FBI statistics, 2021 saw the highest number of law enforcement officers who were intentionally killed in the line of duty since the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Last year, 73 officers died in felonious killings.
Many cities are in such a crisis due to a decline in law enforcement officers that they are now hiring people with low-level felony convictions, said Knezovich.
“Not as long as I’m here,” he said. “We will not hire our own problems.”
The commissioners expressed support for changing the policy regarding hiring bonuses to fit Knezovich’s request. The matter will be officially dealt with next week.