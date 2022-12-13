(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said the city council is now helping state agencies recreate the Capital Hill Occupied Protest zone of Seattle and, thereby, encouraging continued lawlessness.
He was referencing the 5-2 vote of the council on Monday to remove liability protection from Spokane Police Department officers who assist deputies with closure of a large homeless camp unless authorized by a court.
Council President Breen Beggs was joined in that vote by Councilors Karen Stratton, Betsy Wilkerson, Lori Kinnear and Zack Zappone.
The resolution to curtail city involvement in disbanding what is known as Camp Hope was intended to protect employees from unintended consequences, they said.
In addition, the majority said the Washington Department of Transportation, as the landowner, had not requested help to remove camp occupants so attempting to do so was a violation of due process rights. And WSDOT and the Department of Commerce plans to transition people slowly to ensure they are connected to stabilizing services should be supported instead of more expedient movement.
“We all agree that the people living in Camp Hope should be rehoused in appropriate long-term housing as soon as possible so that they, along with the neighborhood, can return to normal,” Beggs said in a statement.
Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle voted against the resolution.
“I think there was initially a lot of common ground about what needed to be done at the camp, but it has become so politicized that everyone’s now in their corner taking actions that appeal to their base,” said Cathcart.
Bingle said there is a brotherhood in law enforcement, as in the military, that will make the council’s action difficult for the police department to readily accept.
“It was certainly a move to say, 'You are not helping your brother even if he is in trouble,’” he said.
Knezovich said leaving people outside in weather that is headed into single digits at night this week shows that the council, like the state, is not truly concerned about the welfare of camp residents.
“This is the most egregious example of extremist progressive Marxist politics that I have seen in 32 years in law enforcement,” he said. “This city council has abandoned the neighborhoods and businesses in favor of lawless thugs.”
He said the answer to the problem of five city councilors trying to “turn Spokane into Seattle” is simple: recall them.
“It is time for the people of Spokane to say ‘Enough is enough’ and stop this madness,” he said.
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl was more circumspect in his response to the council’s action on Dec. 12.
“It’s certainly concerning,” he said. “What we want is to move people out of the camp into warm, dry spaces and there are all these different variables that keep coming into play.”
He was referencing not only the council taking action but a federal judge granting an emergency restraining order Monday against forcibly removing campers until a court hearing takes place on the issue in late December.
Even though officers can no longer assist deputies with closure of the camp, Meidl said they can arrest its residents if crimes are committed.
“Our primary focus remains on public safety,” he said.
Meidl said statistics from Oct. 1 through the end of November show that overall crime has risen 85% in the East Central neighborhood where the same is sites as compared to data from that time period in 2021. Crime is up nearly 70% when compared to a three-year average.
“A lot of business owners are no longer reporting what is happening because they are concerned about losing their insurance, but there are continuing problems,” he said.
Knezovich contends that situations like the one playing out in Spokane show why the state is besieged by lawlessness.
He said local officials should learn a lesson from what happened to CHOP in the wake of government officials praising people for occupying as a protest over racial injustice in June 2020.
After four shootings left two teenagers dead, government officials finally acknowledged the sprawling CHOP encampment in the Capitol Hill neighborhood was “dangerous and unacceptable” and cleared it.
Like CHOP, Knezovich said Camp Hope formed on WSDOT property near Interstate 90 in December 2021 after a protest at city hall about the lack of housing and resources for the homeless. The population at the East Central site then grew to more than 650 and the neighborhood began experiencing a dramatic crime increase said Knezovich.
“This shows the danger of extreme progressive policies,” he said. “It is not about bringing everyone up, it is about pulling everyone down to the lowest common denominator.”
Knezovich said Camp Hope has become an “unlawful assembly” because the protest has devolved into chronic public health and safety violations.
Contrary to arguments from WSODT and service providers at Camp Hope that there is not enough shelter space available for residents, Knezovich said 900 people can be accommodated at facilities spread throughout the city.