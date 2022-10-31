(The Center Square) – Three residents of a Spokane, Washington, homeless camp and two service providers have asked a federal court to stop local leaders from disbanding the site near Interstate 90 in November.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told The Center Square on Monday that he is proceeding with plans to transition people out of Camp Hope. The large homeless enclave is located on Washington Department of Transportation land along Freya Street near the freeway.
“This is a mess created by the state,” said Knezovich. “My job is to stop crime in the neighborhood and get people in that camp into safe, dry and clean housing - and on a track to move into permanent housing.”
Toward that end, he said meetings are taking place among city and county officials to work out details about how and where to relocate several hundred people within the next month.
“This is unlawful assembly that needs to end,” he said.
Instead of working to get people out of the camp, Knezovich said advocates for the homeless appear to be encouraging people to join their fight by staying put.
As an example, Knezovich points to an assessment form distributed by the Empire Health Foundation, which has been paid at least $500,000 by the Department of Commerce to facilitate the move.
One question on the form asked people if they would be willing to discuss their situation with a lawyer, he said.
In addition, Knezovich said people at the camp are being told that they could end up in a tiny home by staying. However, he said discussions between involved entities do not involve tiny homes, which are complete residences with a price tag that can top $100,000, but pallet homes, which are much flimsier and inadequate for winter weather in Eastern Washington.
“We will have snow falling soon and it is time to quit emboldening people to stay in the camp and start helping them get somewhere safe and warm,” he said.
The federal case follows a suit initiated by Spokane County last week asking state court to uphold Knezovich’s plan without interference from WSDOT or other agencies.
Knezovich maintains that he, as the elected sheriff, has the constitutional authority to deal with an ongoing chronic nuisance.
“The (Department of Transportation) has created a situation that poses a substantial threat to the health and safety of the camp occupants,” the county suit says. The residents of the encampment have caused a substantial increase in criminal and offensive activities in the nearby areas.”
Spokane County is listed as the plaintiff in that complaint, and the state of Washington and WSDOT are named as defendants.
The county suit was filed on Thursday and, on Friday afternoon, the federal case was initiated in U.S. District Court - Eastern Washington.
“While there are reports of increased crime in the surrounding neighborhood, this does not provide probable cause to remove or arrest all the people who live in the area,” the federal filing states. “Just as the government cannot evict all residents of an apartment complex because a handful of residents are suspected of crimes, it cannot evict all the residents of Camp Hope based on suspicion that some of them are criminals.”
The plaintiffs in the 25-page federal complaint are Christopher Senn, Jason Bewley and Jered Fullen. They are joined by Disability Rights Oregon and Jewels Helping Hands, a local nonprofit that provides the homeless with basic needs.
The city of Spokane, Spokane County, Knezovich and Police Chief Craig Meidl are listed as defendants.
The federal complaint filed by attorney Andrew Biviano argues that campers are residing on state-owned property with WSDOT’s consent and, therefore, residents are not trespassing or guilty of other crimes by living there. And that forcibly removing them is a violation of constitutional and disability rights.
Some of the campers have physical disabilities and a large number of residents have mental issues like PTSD, anxiety, depression and schizophrenia, the complaint alleges.
“The sad thing is that there is a criminal element in this camp hiding behind people who are vulnerable and the state is aiding and abetting them,” said Knezovich.
Local governments do not have adequate shelter space to house all Camp Hope residents, according to the federal complaint. The suit mentions the Martin v. Boise ruling from four years ago that prohibits government agencies from prohibiting homeless people from camping on public if there are not enough shelter beds available.
“These residents are not able to use most temporary shelters because the shelters are not equipped to provide the high level of services needed,” states the complaint.
Knezovich counters that the new Trent Avenue shelter established by the city and other housing options are available to accommodate everyone from Camp Hope. He said wraparound services will be provided to help people get treatment for addiction and mental illness, and otherwise stabilize their lives.
“We are doing the right thing and that’s why we’re staying the course,” he said.
At one time there were more than 600 residents estimated to be living at Camp Hope, making it the largest on public land in Washington. However, service providers claim to have reduced that number to about 450, according to the federal suit.
Knezovich said now that service providers have mounted the fight to keep the camp intact, the numbers have climbed back to nearly 500 people.
“This is Olympia trying to tell local government how to deal with a situation that the state has allowed to get out of control,” he said. “The state needs to quit trying to create barriers and help us clean up their mess.”