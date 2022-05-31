(The Center Square) –Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich will address growing crime and violence trends in the region during Thursday’s “community conversation” hosted by a business group.
Knezovich will also share information about jail overcrowding and offer solutions to some of the county’s current criminal justice challenges, according to Chud Wendle.
Wendle has organized the Zoom event at 11 a.m. on June 2 on behalf of the Spokane Business & Commercial Property Owners Council. The group hosts a digital forum of 60 to 90 minutes each month to connect community members with government leaders at the local and state levels.
People wanting to participate can access the informational session at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81785576312.
"As we address the increase in crime rates and drug use it is critical that we look at all facets of public safety, including whether our community is adequately served by its jail,” Wendle told The Center Square on Tuesday. “I've learned of communities that are served by modern facilities that can provide adequate jail space along with mental health services, drug rehabilitation and vocational services. I'm looking forward to Sheriff Knezovich sharing ideas around modernizing the Spokane County campus to fulfill the needs of our community."
In addition to Knezovich’s presentation this week, Wendle said Collin Tracy, the city’s policy advisor, will provide an update on the Trent Shelter project. Mayor Nadine Woodward is negotiating a lease for 33,000 square-foot vacant warehouse at 4320 East Trent Avenue that can be converted into a homeless shelter.
In May, the city council approved a rezone of the heavy industrial property to accommodate a shelter.
The topic of homelessness will also be addressed Thursday by Chris Patterson of the “Hello for Good” coalition, said Wendle.
That group connects struggling community members with resources to stabilize their lives. By giving people a hand up, the coalition believes the quality of life for all residents improves.
Sheldon Jackson, owner of Selkirk Development, is giving an “update from the streets” during the June 2 forum. He is among many local business owners who are calling for more action from the city to stop property crimes that are creating hardship for businesses, particularly in areas with homeless encampments.
Jackson recently had to spend more than $10,000 to repair an HVAC system on one of his properties that had been damaged by vandals. He told The Center Square that the perpetrators had cut through two fences to get to the equipment in order to remove copper pipes, probably to sell for drug money. Nor was that was not the first big expense tied to property crimes this year.
“We have tried to tell our elected officials that 'Reimagine Public Safety' does not fix any problems, it only transfers the responsibility onto the citizens instead of the people paid to do these jobs. We have become the police, jailers, mental health counselors, drug counselors, code enforcement, and sanitation department,” wrote Jackson in an email about the situation.
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl was the keynote speaker for the May forum. He said the growing crime rate in the city has forced businesses to spend large amounts of money to protect properties from vandalism and other crimes.
Meidl said commercial burglary is up 43% from the same time period in 2021, and vehicle thefts are up 82%, among other increases.
In addition, Meidl said a spike in shoplifting had occurred and NorthPoint Shopping Center alone had lost $4.45 million during the past year.
Wendle said presentations about challenges facing the city will continue each month. He said the business council formed last year to engage government leaders at all levels in conversations about what should be done to reduce crime and drug use and find appropriate places to shelter the homeless.