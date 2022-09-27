(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich believes the scramble to install a fence around a large homeless camp near Interstate 90 and Freya Street is “optics to win over the neighborhood.”
He said having one way in and out of Camp Hope violates the state fire code, but that doesn’t seem to be of concern to Jewels Helping Hands and the Washington State Department of Transportation as they erect the fence.
“We can’t get a fence built at our southern border, but one’s going up in Spokane,” Knezovich told The Center Square on Tuesday.
With lawlessness and public health problems plaguing the camp and surrounding area, he said the fence might do some good.
“I never envisioned the next jail would be Camp Hope,” he quipped. “They are doing my job for me.”
Knezovich said the fence is not going to deter him from moving people out of Camp Hope, although he has set back the timeline to get that work done from Oct. 14 to Nov. 10.
“The mayor asked for more time so I granted that - but this ends Nov. 10,” he said.
Last week, Knezovich posted an open letter to Rich Millar, director of WSDOT, which owns the land where the camp is sited. The sheriff gave the state agency notice that he intended to utilize his constitutional and legal authority to disband the camp.
He decided it was time to address the situation after watching city officials try to get WSDOT to deal with the situation for the past nine months. The camp formed in December after a protest at city hall about the lack of shelters and affordable housing.
The last straw, said Knezovich, was having Millar join with Lisa Brown, director of the Department of Commerce, and John Batiste, director of the Washington State Patrol, to send a “snarky” letter to Woodward in response to her administration’s demands for removal of the camp, plus reimbursement of $350,000 in service costs.
“These state agencies fail to take care of the problem and then they criticize the efforts being made by the city," he said.
Knezovich is working to obtain an abatement warrant from the local court that will allow him to deal with violations of nuisance laws. Then he plans to move ahead with plans to shut down the camp.
He said surveying the situation has led him to believe the number of campers has been inflated. He said there are probably about 200 instead of more than 650 as has been reported by service providers.
That will make it doable, he said, to get residents of the camp into shelters or other temporary housing in the area. Or to buy them a bus ticket to go to a place where they have a support system available to help stabilize their lives.
Jewels announced in its weekly newsletter that preparation work for the fence is underway. The nonprofit that provides services to the homeless is helping to clean up the border of the camp where the fence will be located and to rearrange RVs inside that might be in the way.
Knezovich said it is his understanding that, once the fence goes up, there will be an 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew in place. Those who miss being inside by the evening curfew will be taken somewhere else for the night.
Meanwhile, the city has extended its private security contract with Crowd Management Services to provide security in the neighborhood outside the camp until the end of October.
Empire Health and the Department of Commerce are reportedly working with three service providers, including Jewels, to build an assessment tool to gather data about camp inhabitants. This information will be used, said officials, to determine what resources people need to turn things around.
Commerce, WSDOT and the Washington State Patrol, which has been asked to provide law enforcement services to the camp, have released a joint statement about Knezovich’s plans to relocate Camp Hope residents.
“Our agencies know all too well from past experience that clearing the encampment will simply make things worse for the entire city," the statement said. "Hundreds of people will spread across county, city, state and private property and the issues connected with unsanctioned encampments – from safety to litter – will be dispersed as well. This action will not make anyone’s life better or safer.”
Knezovich is unconcerned with the opinion of agencies that have allowed the problem on state land to grow until it threatens the viability of local businesses and the safety of residents.
“It’s not my responsibility to figure out how to fix your mess,” the sheriff told the three agencies. “It is my responsibility to clean it up.”
Under his watch, Knezovich said law-abiding citizens of Spokane County will be able to go about their daily business without fear of being victimized by someone from the camp with a mental illness or high on drugs.
“I just never dreamed there would be such a lack of leadership in this state and country,” he summarized about the situation. “Nobody seems to want to make the tough calls and that is why I am doing it.”