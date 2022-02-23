(The Center Square) - Spokane County has been given more than $400,000 by the John and Catharine MacArthur Foundation to establish a Supported Release pilot program for nonviolent offenders. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is adamantly opposed to this.
Knezovich says the program is modeled after the “failing” experiment in New York and claims that this notion of restorative justice is based on Marxism. He has written a white paper to lay out his position and turned it over to the county commissioners.
“They have been forewarned,” he said.
Commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French are moving toward establishment of a Supported Release program for District Court, which handles misdemeanors and gross misdemeanor cases. They want to give judges the option to connect offenders with treatment for substance abuse, mental illness and other problems instead of putting them in jail.
All eight district court judges support the program, as do public defenders. They say releasing someone pre-conviction will ease jail overcrowding, save taxpayer money, and reduce crime.
The county received the McArthur Foundation grant a couple of years ago. The Chicago-based nonprofit provides funding for projects that reduce jail overcrowding and racial disparity among those incarcerated.
Knezovich told commissioners last week that only 12 offenders qualified at that time for Supported Release and the numbers were likely to stay low. Due to jail overcrowding, he said law enforcement officers incarcerate predominantly high risk offenders.
He said the stay of offenders who would qualify for pre-trial release is typically one to three days. Almost half are released within 24 hours.
Knezovich, who has been in law enforcement for 32 years, told The Center Square that his opposition to the program was based on the chaos that seemed to reign anywhere it was tried.
He said New York’s situation provides plenty of examples of people who have been released with no bail and then committed other, sometimes heinous, crimes. He said there is a feeling among many Americans that the nation’s criminal justice system is broken and enabling lawlessness, and he does not want to see Spokane County go down that road.
“Ninety-five percent of the time, you are going to be looking at other charges for offenders getting released,” he said. “The success of this program is going to rely very heavily on a risk assessment.”
While studying for his master’s in Law Enforcement Leadership, Knezovich said Marxist criminology was a required course.
Karl Marx, who wrote the Communist Manifesto, believed crime was caused by imperfections inherent in capitalist society that could be eliminated by a system that did not encourage class and racial exploitation.
Knezovich said restorative justice is the vehicle used to institute Marxist ideology in the criminal justice system. He granted that restorative, an agreement for the one who causes harm to repair damage to the victim and society, sounds good. But in practice it seems to work out with more focus on the rights of the offender than justice for the victim, he said.
As can be seen in New York and other cities that have embraced restorative justice, it doesn’t seem to be making the public safer, he said.
Data from the New York Police Department shows that January saw a 38.5% increase in nearly all major crime categories from the previous year.
“The effectiveness of Supported Release has come under substantial fire because of these crime rates,” he said.
His white paper cited a January article in The City that addressed the recidivism rate of participants in New York’s program. The article stated that 41.3% of pre-trial release defendants were rearrested for all types of crimes before their cases resolved, and another 9% after their first cases closed.
What was even more disturbing, said Knezovich, was that the recidivism rate was less than half that for offenders with bail set, or who were released with no restrictions on their own recognizance.
“It’s hard to argue with cited facts,” he said.
Once he submitted the white paper, Knezovich told the commissioners that he would not voice further concerns.
“This is really going to have to be left up to the judges,” he said. “I’ve told the commission that I will help in any way I can to remove the roadblocks."
In 2013, Knezovich turned jail operations over to the commissioners because overcrowding issues were not being dealt with. He said the jail was designed for 496 inmates but often held 700.
“It is an unsafe, overcrowded facility,” he said.
The county sees establishment of the pre-trial release program as one way to relieve overcrowding.
Last week, Knezovich was asked by the commission to look for a third-party vendor to run the Supported Release program, particularly a nonprofit, which officials believe will relieve the county of liability, a concern voiced by Prosecutor Larry Haskell and county counsel Mark McClain.