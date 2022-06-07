(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich questions how the Washington Legislature can say the state is serious about solving gun violence when enhancements have been stripped away on sentences when firearms are used in commission of a crime.
“Does that sound like they are really serious about solving gun violence in this state at all?” he asked of a Zoom audience.
Knezovich gave his presentation Thursday during a digital forum organized by the Spokane Business & Commercial Property Owners Council.
He blamed the legislature for much of the crime problems plaguing the state. He said decriminalizing drugs and restricting most police pursuits last year had emboldened a sense a lawlessness that began during the riots of 2020.
“Because that pursuit bill has not been changed, quite frankly, people are dying,” he said.
Exacerbating the problem, he said, were local government leaders and judges who embraced a “restorative justice” model for courts. He said that philosophy cares more about what happens to offenders than victims and communities.
“It’s like Independence Day for criminals,” summarized Knezovich, who has 29 years of experience in law enforcement and 16 as sheriff.
Adding to the problem he said, was the unwillingness of society to look at how mental health laws exacerbated the homelessness crisis. He said laws to prevent people from being institutionalized against their will have led to huge numbers of the mentally ill being on the streets.
Knezovich said several studies had shown that 85% of the homeless have mental health issues.
He said the legislature’s decision to decriminalize drugs in favor of treatment had also contributed to a growing number of addicts on the streets.
“Where’s the compassion in that?” he asked.
Another tough conversation that needed to happen, said Knezovich, was why minorities had higher incarceration rates. He said Spokane County had a “severe problem with our young African-American population killing each other right now.”
“That’s a harsh reality,” he said.
Knezovich said that every time he tried to initiate a discussion about what was happening in that population group, he was called a “white supremacist” or a “racist” to shut down dialogue.
“One day I hope we get to the place as a society again that we realize we don’t arrest people based on race, on color. We arrest people because they commit crimes,” he said.
Knezovich showed graphs of crime trends to illustrate a 300% increase in homicides, a 44% jump in rapes, a 93% in car thefts and various increases in other property crimes within the past couple of years.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic that began in early 2020 had led to restrictions on people going to jail, a contributing factor, and then the Legislature had approved sweeping police reform measures in 2021. Those measures had made it more difficult for law enforcement to do its job, he said.
“As a result, gang violence has exploded on us,” he said.
Although “local news producers” and some city leaders had challenged his crime stats, Knezovich said they were studiously put together and data was carefully checked by his administration.
“These crime stats are up and, in my estimation, our community is in crisis,” he said.
Knezovich said Democrats who control the legislature had an opportunity to enact true police reforms in 2013-14 with a proposal from sheriffs in all 39 counties, but they had not done so. He said the sheriffs wanted the ability to more easily dismiss deputies who engaged in unethical or illegal acts, something made difficult by union rules.
“We couldn’t even get that legislation out of committee,” he said.
Another area that needs true reform but can’t get traction, he said, is the “chaotic” training being given new recruits at the Criminal Justice Training Center in Burien.
“The curriculum is legally indefensible,” he said of the “nightmare” tactics being taught.
For example, Knezovich said new officers, deputies and troopers were being taught to approach a threatening scenario with their pistol, service weapon and taser all drawn.
“That’s a recipe for disaster,” he said, questioning why the Legislature has shown no interest in these and other training procedures.
Knezovich said Spokane and major cities throughout Washington are having major crime problems while, 15 miles away, Idaho is not experiencing rampant lawlessness.
“Why is that? It’s because if you commit a crime there, you go to jail,” he said.
It was unlikely given the overcrowding situation at the Spokane jail, and the movement for pre-trial release, that someone would spend more than three days inside, he said.