(The Center Square ) – Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich blasted a hometown legislator for not returning calls and failing to move a bill last week that would have restored most police pursuits.
He delivered those remarks Monday morning to Spokane County Commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French.
Knezovich said Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, is the Majority Leader so he was in a position to bring Senate Bill 5919 to the floor for a final vote on Thursday, the last day of session, but he did not. Knezovich said repeated calls to Billig last week went unanswered, and he had still not heard from the official.
“Bottom line, it was Sen. Billig who had the power to put that bill on the floor,” he said. “We knew we had the votes lined up - all it had to do was hit the floor."
SB 5919 had been approved by the House on March 4. The Senate, which passed the original version, needed to concur with several amendments made by the House and then the legislation could have been signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Three attempts by Republicans to bring the measure to the Senate floor on the final day of session were rebuffed.
The end result of Billig's inaction, said Knezovich, is that 2021 restrictions placed on police pursuits remain in place, so it is “Independence Day” for criminals.
“The criminals know the law and they know they don’t have to stop,” he said.
Billig was unable to be immediately reached for comment about Knezovich’s remarks. In a press conference on March 10, he explained why Democrats did not take up the bill, which contradicted Knezovich’s assertion.
“We did not have the votes to bring it to the floor,” he said. “We did not have that level of support.”
Billig had supported the bill when it was previously in the Senate.
Opponents of amending last year's law argued police pursuits are highly dangerous and can hurt or kill innocent bystanders, as well as officers, suspects and passengers.
Knezovich said the mantra, “all law enforcement does is show up and kill people” won the day in the 2022 session.
“When the CEOs – chiefs and sheriffs – say this [situation] is really bad, you think it would carry some weight, but it does not,” he said.
He was referencing strong support for SB 5919 registered by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.
Under the law approved last year, police cannot start high-speed vehicle chases to pursue suspects in low-level crimes, such as shoplifting or car theft. They can pursue people suspected of violent crimes, such as rape, kidnapping or murder, only if they have probable cause to think the person committed or is committing the crime.
Knezovich expressed frustration about his deputies having to let a burglary suspect drive away from an area where those crimes were occurring because they were prohibited from pursuit.
He said the probable cause standard put in place last year for pursuits needs to be changed to reasonable suspicion, a distinction SB 5919 would have made.
Probable cause means that the police officer not only has a suspicion that a crime has been or is being committed, but that the officer also has actual knowledge that the crime had been or is being committed.
As it is now, said Knezovich, a burglary is not identified as a violent crime that can trigger a pursuit. He disagrees. He said a burglary suspect was recently arrested with a handgun and said that he intended to use it on the homeowner if confronted after he broke into the residence.
The sheriff cited a past incident where a 77-year-old woman was killed by an armed intruder.
Knezovich said a threat to kill someone is also not considered a violent crime so there can be no pursuit of a person who states their intent to do harm.
“Someone could walk up and punch a police officer and drive away, and we could not pursue them,” he said.
The end result of sweeping police reform bills that became law in 2021 is that criminals are now emboldened in their disregard for the law, said Knezovich.
He said it was good to see that two bills to loosen restrictions on police actions did make it through the session.
HB 1719 clarified that police officers can use non-lethal weapons such as bean bags and rubber bullets after legislation passed last year created uncertainty.
HB 1735 made clear that police could use force in community caretaking situations, another area of uncertainty. Per the law, officers can use force to execute search warrants and to take minors into protective custody. Reasonable care and appropriate de-escalation tactics must still be exercised before force is applied.
“Things got slightly better in that regard,” said Knezovich of these changes.