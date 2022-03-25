(The Center Square) - The Spokane County Commissioners have sold an 8th Avenue property in Spokane for $4.9 million as part of their ongoing efforts to reduce operating costs and assess the need of ownership.
News about the transaction was announced March 25 by Jared Webley, communications manager for the county.
He wrote in Friday’s press release that the county board had closed on a purchase and sales agreement involving property located at and adjacent to 312 West 8th Avenue to JP Spokane VIII, LLC / JP Spokane VII, LLC.
The 8th Avenue property has been occupied by Spokane County Community Services, Housing, & Community Development (CSHCD).
The commissioners determined that the property was being underutilized and that it was financially prudent to sell to a third party, wrote Webley.
The elected body believes the sale will benefit county taxpayers through sales proceeds and the addition of now private holdings to the county property tax rolls.
The sale includes the land, buildings, and some business-related equipment. The county has also executed a memorandum of understanding that allows CSHCD to continue to occupy one floor of the 8th Avenue building for a transition period through September.
After that, CSHCD will move operations to spaces sized more appropriately for their programs in the community, noted Webley.
As announced last month, the Spokane Regional Health District approved a lease agreement to move their opioid treatment services program from the health district building downtown to the 8th Avenue facility.
The health district board approved a 10-year, $4.9 million lease to move the opioid treatment services program to the new location just west of Sacred Heart Medical Center.