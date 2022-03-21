(The Center Square) – Spokane County will soon start advertising for proposed projects in two of six categories eligible for American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
Jeff Morris, community engagement and policy advisor, briefed Commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French about the status of plans to award the first $43 million of ARP dollars.
He said paperwork would be provided for the commission to review next week involving the $5 million allocated to address educational disparities, and $19 million for infrastructure upgrades. If the elected body agrees to proceed, he said a Request for Proposals (RFP) would be put out in those two areas
The county already has an RFP out to software providers to find a system that will monitor the outgoing millions in ARP dollars that can be used in these five allowable spending areas: public health, economic support to households and businesses, services to disproportionately impacted communities, premium pay for essential workers, broadband/water/sewer infrastructure, and revenue replacement.
The categories that will soon go out for proposals are from a subgroup under the banner of the five spending areas.
The subcategories also include $2.7 million for public health-related expenses in the community, $4.5 million for affordable housing programs, $750,000 for nonprofit projects, and $9.4 million for replacement of sales tax revenue lost by the county during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once RFPs are issued, Morris said they are required by law to be advertised for three weeks.
The ARP funds have to be appropriated by Dec. 31, 2024, and fully expended two years later.
The county was allocated $101 million in ARP funds last year but will not receive the second half of that money until May, according to Morris.
At Monday’s meeting, Ariane Schmidt, regional project manager, said five cities in the southeastern sector of the county wanted to sign an agreement to have all the local governments work together to expand broadband coverage.
Schmidt said city officials wanted to know if ARP dollars could be used as matching money if they sought grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce and other state and federal entities.
By presenting a united front, the cities felt there would be a stronger chance of scoring the millions needed to provide more internet coverage in underserved communities.
Kerns asked if the county was obligating RFP dollars for a match if officials signed the agreement. Schmidt said the document would only formalize a working relationship between government bodies.
The commission decided that Kuney, who chairs the board and represents the district where the cities are located, would sign on behalf of the elected body.