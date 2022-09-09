(The Center Square) - Spokane County received confirmation this week that retained the second best bond ratings in the state, beat out only by King County.
Officials announced Friday that the county retains its AA+ from S&P Global Ratings and Aa1 from Moody’s Investors Service, which results in lower interest rates on county debt.
Moody’s initially issued its top rating for the county in 2017 and the S&P in 2019, according to spokesperson Jared Webley.
The two companies issue scores that are intended to portray the general creditworthiness of the borrower and the ability of the entity to make interest payments. These ratings are watched closely by many investors.
County Commissioner Mary Kuney led meetings with the rating agencies that she said Friday provided a thorough and comprehensive picture of local budget management and investments in the economy.
“The ability for the county to maintain this rating is a testament to our commitment to our constituents to run a fiscally responsible government through a focus on maintaining creditworthy reserves,” she said in a written statement.
Offering an additional perspective on the value of the ratings was Gary Petrovich, senior director of the county’s Finance & Administration office.
“I applaud the county commissioners, leadership, and staff for implementing the sound financial policies of the county," he said. "Without their diligence, maintaining this rating would not have been possible.”
Moody’s report outlines that Spokane County received a top rating because of its demonstrated stability in managing about $178 million of outstanding limited tax general obligation bonds.
“The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the county's financial position will remain strong for the rating level, underpinned by a demonstrated history of sound operating performance,” states the report prepared by Joseph Manoleas, Moody’s lead analyst for the western region. “The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the county's large and growing tax base that serves as a regional economic hub for Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. The county benefits from a considerable health care and higher education presence as well as a large and growing Air Force base.”
He added, “Reserves and liquidity levels are healthy following six years of annual operating surpluses. Debt and pension liabilities are modest as the county has limited additional debt plans and pension liabilities are declining.”