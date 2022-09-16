(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Commission took steps this week to re-establish a Tourism Promotion Area after Spokane Valley’s decision to go it alone on collection and expenditure of lodging taxes.
The dissolution of the regional partnership that has been in place since 2004 has necessitated restructuring of the program that imposes an assessment on room rentals in establishment with 40 or more units. The county expects nearly $5 million per year to be generated by the tax. Those funds must be used for marketing and promotional purposes.
Assessments on overnight stays are allowed under legislation approved in 2003 to attract more visitors to the state.
Spokane County, which will continue to administer TPA revenue, received a petition with 78% of hoteliers in support of continuing the program once Spokane Valley parts ways at the end of the year.
Establishment of the new TPA, which goes into effect Jan. 1, will affect 40 hotels in the city and three in the unincorporated area of the county, according to a report given the commission on Sept. 13.
“We are not imposing this on the hotel/motel community, they are asking that we create this structure so they can acquire promotional dollars necessary to promote their product,” said Commissioner Al French at public hearings on Tuesday to establish the new TPA.
Like Spokane Valley, the revamped TPA to serve the remainder of the county will find guests at eligible hotels/motels paying $4 per night for a room. However, the county and Spokane will reduce the charge to $1 per night for lodging establishments that generate less than $500,000 per year in rental revenue.
A five-person Spokane Hotel & Motel Tourism Promotion Area Commission will make recommendations each year to the county about how collected lodging tax revenue should be spent. The county is responsible under the new agreement, as with the old, to make the final decision about expenditures on qualifying activities after consulting with Spokane.
The TPA program is overseen by the Washington Department of Revenue.
Spokane Valley anticipates that about $800,000 will be realized in 2023 under its own program. The city has invited nonprofits, businesses and public agencies to apply for a share of that funding if they are planning qualifying events or activities. Lodging tax dollars can also be used for operation and capital expenditures for tourism-related facilities owned or operated by a municipality or public facilities district; and the operation – excluding capital expenditures – of tourism-related facilities owned by nonprofit organizations.
Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, and are accessible online spokanevalley.org. Click on “Departments” on the top menu, then select “Finance” and "Grant Applications.”