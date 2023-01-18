(The Center Square) – Two cities in Eastern Washington are recruiting volunteers to help perform the annual Point in Time count of the homeless living in shelters and on the streets.
Spokane and Spokane Valley are hoping to enlist more than 100 volunteers for the count of unsheltered people that will take place Jan. 25 through 29. The count of the sheltered population will be Jan. 24.
Last year, a total of 1,757 homeless were counted in Spokane County. Local officials now want to know if that population has gone up or down to plan for service provision.
“The count is one way of defining our regional need and ensures that our community receives its fair share of federal funds for homeless services that can be directed to where they are most impactful in an individual’s journey out of homelessness,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward in a statement.
The cities will work with partners on the count, including the regional Continuum of Care, shelters, other nonprofits and agencies, as well as college professors and graduate students.
Spokane Valley Mayor Pam Haley said in a statement that data obtained from the PIT will help her city council understand how big the homeless problem is and what trends are out there.
“Understanding how many people in our community are experiencing homelessness, and the circumstances and barriers they may be facing, is critical to formulating an effective response,” Haley said. “Without data, we’re speculating.”
According to city officials, PIT volunteers will work in teams surveying individuals and families using an app on their phone.
Day shifts are available to volunteers, and a one-hour online training is required. Training dates and times are: 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday; Jan. 19; noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20; and 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Participation in the survey is voluntary and the names of the homeless are kept confidential, say Haley and Woodward.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities receiving federal funds to address homelessness to conduct a count each year during the last week in January. In unsheltered counting efforts, volunteers are organized to seek out people living in places not meant for human habitation.
The outreach teams must then identify whether the homeless person is an individual or part of a family group, or is an unaccompanied youth under the age of 18 or a young adult from 18 to 24.
In addition, a determination must be made about whether a person is chronically homeless due to a disability.
According to HUD, information gathered during the PIT count is used to determine federal funding allocations to address homelessness. In addition, data gathered during the count is used to track the number, demographics and needs of people across the United States. That information aids in the development of new programs to help people stabilize their lives.
“Collecting this data is critical in the effort to provide high-impact, high-value solutions for those experiencing homelessness,” said Daniel Ramos III, Spokane’s Community Management Information System administrator, in a written statement. “It is also an important community engagement event to help raise awareness on the issue. Ultimately, these efforts are all going toward ending homelessness in Spokane County.”
Data from the 2023 count is expected to be released in late spring.
For more information, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit my.spokanecity.org.