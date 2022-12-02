(The Center Square) – People interested in participating in Spokane County’s tax foreclosure auction next week have to register by Friday, Dec. 2, at www.publicsurplus.com.
Any property eligible for foreclosure may still be redeemed from auction by owners paying back taxes and any applicable fees until 4 p.m. on Friday. Payments must be in full via cash or cashier’s check.
Treasurer Michael Baumgartner’s office will hold the 2022 online auction for property with unpaid taxes on Monday, Dec. 5. Bidding opens at 8 a.m. and winners must make payments for properties by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
According to the treasurer’s office, this year’s auction involves 27 parcels eligible for foreclosure, including both vacant land and properties with structures. By state law, property is subject to foreclosure after tax payments are delinquent for three or more years.
Minimum bid amounts at the auction are calculated to represent back taxes owed and other liens and fees on the property. Winning bid amounts above the minimum are considered excess funds and returned to the previous owner of record.
Interested parties may view parcels subject to auction by visiting www.spokanecounty.org/4156/Real-Property-Auctions. All parcels are sold as is, and all sales are final. Spokane County makes no guarantee or warranty of any kind. Potential buyers are encouraged by the county to seek legal counsel if additional information is required.
Specific details about bidding and how the auction operates are available on the public surplus website.
Treasurer’s staff work with property owners to avoid foreclosure by connecting them with available assistance programs including those offered by Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners.
While any party may make payments to redeem tax foreclosure properties, Washington state law does not grant any preferential right to the property if paid by someone other than the property owner. State law also prohibits Spokane County employees or their agents from purchasing tax foreclosure parcels.
For more information on the county’s foreclosure auction, citizens may visit the Treasurer’s Office website, call 509-477-2073 or email foreclosure@spokanecounty.org.