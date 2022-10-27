(The Center Square) - The Spokane County Commission has awarded $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to projects that aid tourism, travel and hospitality.
“These funds will have a multiplying economic effect in our community,” said Mary Kuney, chair of the commission, in a written statement.
She said the chosen recipients of funds will plan events to grow the local economy and provide regional attractions for many years to come.
Submitted proposals by nonprofits and organizations were reviewed and the following were selected to split federal stimulus dollars:
- Feast Collective was given $390,000 to expand capacity;
- Historic Flight Foundation netted $220,000 to enhance the Legacy Air Experience;
- Visit Spokane received $500,000 to support EXPO74’s 50th Anniversary events and the Sports County USA initiative;
- Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture was awarded $300,000 to enhance local arts and culture; and,
- Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center was given $590,000 for cultural enrichment events.
Also this week, the commission approved the expenditure of $5 million in ARP funds help struggling families meet basic needs, access child care and gain job skills to enter or return to the workforce.
“These funds will provide critical support to many people in our community,” said Kuney.
Spokane County’s ongoing expenditure of $101 million in ARP funds can be tracked at www.spokanecounty.org/4895/American-Rescue-Plan.