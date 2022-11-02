(The Center Square) – Spokane County has dedicated $12.1 million of American Rescue Plan funds to organizations that develop recreational and fitness opportunities for residents and athletes.
“Investment of these funds in Community and Regional parks provide equitable access opportunities to all populations, improve mental and physical health, and support well-being,” said County Commission Chair Mary Kuney in a press release. “We have such an amazing park system that strives to serve not only our citizens, but thousands of visitors every year. As we continue to grow our economy and community, it’s important for us to continue to invest in our park system, because the two are directly related.”
The county received numerous proposals in the Strong Healthy Communities Neighborhood Features subcategory eligible for federal stimulus funds. These organizations submitted projects the county felt met criteria established for that subcategory:
- Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf was chosen to receive an amount not to exceed $11 million for two projects; Plante’s Ferry improvements and development of a new park in the West Plains;
- HUB Sports Center was awarded up to $990,000 for an outdoor sports complex that will be open to the public; and,
- Family Promise of Spokane was given up to $143,500 for a playscape and greenspace open to the public.
“I’m excited that my fellow commissioners have joined me in supporting funding for a long overdue park in the West Plains,” said Commissioner Al French in the release. “Park staff are currently exploring a couple options for acquisition. This future park will accommodate many opportunities for West Plains residents for generations to come. The park will be one of several amenities to be added that will enhance the quality of life for the residents.”
Commissioner Josh Kerns added, “The county is using these ARP dollars to invest in important regional assets such as Plante’s Ferry which will allow us to better serve athletes of all ages in our community. I’m excited to see Plante’s Ferry play a more significant role in bringing large tournament events to Spokane County.”
The county received $101 million in ARP funds to use for economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and has set up a program for residents to track these expenditures at spokanecounty.org. Funding priorities are listed on the site as well as monetary awards and an avenue to people to submit informal idea funding requests.