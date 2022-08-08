(The Center Square) – Spokane County could save $250,000 a year, or possibly more, by not sending “conflict cases” out to private attorneys, says Colin Charbonneau, director of the Public Defender’s Office.
On Monday, he gained agreement from Commissioners Al French, Mary Kuney and Josh Kerns to further explore an alternative plan. Charbonneau is proposing to move two of the attorneys from his staff into a separate office to handle cases that would otherwise have to be sent outside the system.
The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution not only guarantees criminal defendants the right to an attorney but the right to “adequate representation." That requires the court to appoint an attorney to handle a case if the suspect cannot afford to hire a lawyer.
In Washington State, public defense services are administered and largely funded by county and city governments.
The way the system works, explained Charbonneau, is that when a suspect is declared indigent, an attorney from his office is given the case. If that attorney has previously worked with the client or another party in the case, then a conflict exists. The case is then reassigned to avoid any possibility of an influenced outcome or legal challenge. If the local Counsel for the Defense office also has a conflict and can’t take the case on ethical grounds, then the county pays for a private defense attorney to provide services.
Over the last eight years, Charbonneau said the county has spent more than $3 million to route conflict cases to outside attorneys.
He said private attorneys handling homicide cases, and other serious crimes, are required to earn special certification, which makes them more difficult to find, another reason to keep services in-house.
Charbonneau provided a breakdown of costs involved in a 2016 homicide case to show the difference in private and public defender expenditures. He said the bill for an outside attorney was $93,681 but would have been about $750 in the public defender’s office. The price tag for expert witnesses was $41,400 but would have been $12,850 through his office.
“By no means is that an isolated incident, these cases come up all the time,” he said.
Charbonneau said moving two of the nearly 60 attorneys from his office into separate quarters would allow the county to retain most public defense cases. He said these individuals would also handle other cases from the office to help maintain the level of about 150 per attorney each year.
Payroll and other administrative services for the separate office could be taken care of by some of the 30 staffers already providing support, he said.
The senior attorney would also likely serve as the manager of the new office, which would likely require a pay increase, he said.
Ashley Cameron, the county’s Human Resource director, said there were still outstanding questions about the proposal that needed to be researched. She was unsure whether the new employees would be part of an existing bargaining unit, as one example.
The location for the new office would also have be decided upon, said Kuney.
She, French and Kerns asked Charbonneau and Cameron to gather more information to bring back to the table for further review.