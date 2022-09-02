(The Center Square) - The Spokane County Commission has allocated up to $675,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to replace and modernize irrigation systems in four community parks.
Funding through the Clean Water: Water Conservation category of ARP funds is being given to Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf to upgrade irrigation infrastructure at Holmberg, Camelot, Northwoods, and Pine River parks.
The stated goal of that work is to reduce water consumption by setting up systems with technology that adjusts delivery of water to weather conditions.
According to county officials, the older systems were designed and installed in the late-1980s-to-early-1990s before today’s technology was available.
The installation of the new irrigation systems is anticipated to begin in 2023.
Commissioner Josh Kerns, who represents the district where these projects will take place, said in a Sept. 1 press release: “I’m excited that we were able to utilize ARP dollars for these long-term projects. Our parks will benefit from this investment for decades to come.”
“This funding will absolutely be a significant boost to these parks. The efficiency gained through these new systems is one of several strategies we’re working toward implementing to provide a more sustainable park system to county residents,” said Curt Chambers, operations manager for Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf.
“We appreciate the county’s efforts to reduce water consumption at these sites. As a water purveyor, we must plan for peak hour demand, so anything that helps reduce that peak can translate into future cost savings to ratepayers. Reduced demand allows us to delay adding additional costly capacity upgrades to the water system,” said Tim Murrell, general manager for the Whitworth Water District.
For more information on this project and others, visit www.spokanecounty.org/parks/ and click on “Get Involved.”