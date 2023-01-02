(The Center Square) – Spokane County has $3.3 million left of the $101 million in American Rescue Plan funds received to protect public health and help communities recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeff McMorris, community engagement and policy advisor for the county, said the remaining funds will likely be used to fill “yet to be determined” gaps in services, or unexpected needs that arise.
He said inflation and supply chain issues could add costs to some ARP-related projects, which the county also wants to be prepared to deal with.
“I suspect that money will sit there for a few months,” he said.
ARP funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and fully expended two years later. Any money not spent by that time must be returned to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which oversees the expenditure of federal stimulus dollars, said McMorris.
He and Ariane Schmidt, ARP portfolio and program manager for the county, said getting the technological framework in place to track expenditures and the status of projects has paid off in transparency and efficiency.
“The county took a very conservative approach,” explained Schmidt. “Getting ARP funds out the door has been a multi-step process.”
She said the county, like local governments across the nation, was “flying blind” about how to deal with its share of the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package approved by Congress in 2021.
“We were all just trying to figure out what was going on and what we could and could not do,” said Schmidt.
County Commissioners Mary Kuney, Al French and Josh Kerns decided to hire the firm Clifton Larsen Allen of Spokane, which is commonly known as CLA Professional Services, to account for expenditures.
CLA will be paid $505,000 until the end of 2026, and has already received $5,000 in startup costs.
McMorris said the county also took time to survey community members to learn what their priorities were for use of ARP funds.
“A ton of work went into getting ready to start this [award] process,” he said.
Although the county received the first half of ARP dollars in 2021, McMorris said Commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French delayed action until Treasury had issues guidance about what was allowed to be funded and what wasn’t.
It took until months for Treasury to identify 80 subgroups eligible for funding in seven levels under the five broad categories of: public health, economic support to households and businesses, services to disproportionately impacted communities, premium pay for essential workers, broadband/water/sewer infrastructure, and revenue replacement.
Once the county had Treasury criteria in hand, nonprofit groups, civic organizations and public agencies were invited to apply for funds the commission allotted to each category and subgroup.
There have been several hundred pages of updates to initial Treasury rules that McMorris and Schmidt have studied and implemented to keep the county in compliance. They now have an 8-inch binder of guidelines to reference.
Once the system had been set up to accommodate Treasury directives, McMorris said county officials got busy moving ARP funds out the door.
Since May, the county has awarded $98 million in federal dollars and people can easily monitor the status of projects at www.spokanecounty.org.
“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished, some good decisions have been made,” said McMorris.
Schmidt said there are currently 40 contracts in some stage of being finalized for receipt of ARP funds, and 70 in play altogether.
“We want to invest in projects that just need that last dollar,” she said.
Unlike governments that used ARP to cover payroll and ongoing programs, McMorris said the commission made it clear from the onset that they wanted the money invested in one-time projects so that, when it was gone, there were no continuing obligations. As a result, more money has been invested in infrastructure.
To date, the county has awarded nearly $26 million to expand drinking water capacity, improve wastewater treatment, stop stormwater flooding and upgrade irrigation system to conserve water, among other projects.
Schmidt said the county is still working through the best options to utilize ARP funds for expansion of broadband services into remote areas. Having online access will expand remote work opportunities for many residents, allow them to make virtual visits with a doctor instead of traveling, and much more.
She said other state and federal funds are available to expand broadband and the county has reserved $10 million to provide a match for these grants.
Three million has been awarded to two broadband projects and there is still $400,000 to use in that category. One of the chosen projects involves Comcast installing hybrid fiber coax technology in the Chattaroy area. The other finds Ptera bringing wireless solutions to Medical Lake.