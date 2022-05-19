(The Center Square) – At a time when many companies are trying to coax remote workers back to the office, Spokane County is studying options to have nearly 500 employees work at the kitchen table, either full or part-time.
That move would free up space in public buildings and save taxpayers $10 to $15 million for new construction to accommodate growth needs, say county officials.
On Monday, Commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French met with their executive management team to discuss a report titled “Post Pandemic Space Usage Analysis.”
“The pandemic forced people into the mindset of having to work remotely,” said Bruce Russell, facilities design and construction manager. “To have the potential to divert nearly 500 people to remote work is pretty incredible.”
Gil Haubert, facilities director, was also at the May 16 strategic planning session. He introduced Craig Conrad, principal architect with MMEC Architecture & Interiors of Spokane. He was accompanied by Marian Evenson, principal interior designer at the firm.
Haubert said the analysis of space was initiated five months ago and MMEC (Madsen Mitchell Evenson & Conrad) had been hired to help develop a report to use as a tool for master planning.
“It gave us a really good look at who was occupying space and what was available,” he said. “This is a really good groundwork tool right now."
Evenson said questionnaires were handed out to some of the 62 county employees still working from home, and those who had during the pandemic. These individuals were asked to share their challenges and discoveries.
MMEC then visited county facilities to look over office space. Evenson said the firm wanted to see where changes could be made to accommodate remote workers when they needed to meet with clients and collaborate with other employees.
The county has 1,369 employees and kept many offices, such as assessor, auditor, clerk and treasurer open during the pandemic, she said. Some front desk positions would need to remain office-based due to the need for interaction with the public, she said.
Evenson said 384 positions were identified as being eligible for remote work – if the county could improve telephone communications. During the pandemic, some calls to remote workers routed through the office were missed and that left clients frustrated, she said.
A discussion with Information Technology staff revealed that phone lines could be routed directly through laptops provided by the county so calls were not missed, she said.
Kuney noted that, even if an employee qualified for remote work, he or she might want to be in the office to connect with others.
“Just because 384 more can work from home doesn’t mean they will,” she said.
Evenson pointed out that employees who live in outlying areas might not have Internet available to be able to work remotely.
If even a sizeable percentage of eligible Public Works employees opted for remote work, Haubert said there would be the potential for about 6,600 square feet of space to work with.
French said, if that occurred, the county should look at consolidating departments to provide customers with “one stop shopping” for permits and other business.
The county also wants to look at security upgrades if departments are shuffled around. The executive team is now further studying the issue to come back to the commission with more information about how increasing remote work will benefit taxpayers.
The COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020 forced a large segment of the global workforce to go through a remote-work experiment on a scale never seen before, according to Pew Research Center.
A February report by Pew found that roughly six-in-ten workers in the U.S. who could do their work from home were remote all or most of the time.
Pew noted that, among those who have a workplace outside of their home, 61% now say they are choosing not to go into the office.
Forbes, a global media company, recently predicted that 70% of the workforce will be remote either full or part-time by 2025.