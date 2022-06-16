(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has turned 52 Ring cameras over to a nonprofit organization to help survivors of sexual assault “regain power, control and security.”
The donation drive was undertaken by detectives of the Sexual Assault Unit, which set a goal in April, which is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, to purchase 10 Ring surveillance cameras. Community members contributed slightly over $5,400 to the SCSO Chaplains Office nonprofit fund, which allowed five times that number to be purchased.
The cameras only need a wi-fi signal and do not require the presence of a doorbell. Officials say they are easily installed using limited tools and are user-friendly.
“Our community never waivers when asked to help, and we are incredibly grateful for your continued kindness, generosity, and support,” stated corporal Mark Gregory, spokesperson for the agency, in a news release. “Thank you seems to pale in comparison, but please know all of you are appreciated, and your support is cherished.”
He said the cameras were donated this week to the Lutheran Community Services Sexual Assault Advocacy program and will soon be in the hands of survivors. The names of those who receive the motion-activated recording sensor will be kept confidential.
Gregory said the sheriff’s office also thanks Lutheran Services for helping vulnerable people recover from trauma.
“Your partnership, dedication, and tireless work are blessings to us and our community,” said Gregory to members of the advocacy group.
Even if perpetrators of a sexual assault are arrested, they are often released without bond pending trial with limited supervision over their whereabouts or actions, stated Gregory in April when the fundraising began.
He said survivors of sexual assault struggle with a loss of power and control, often in what should be the most secure place, their homes.