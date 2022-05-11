(The Center Square) – Spokane County has taken a patient approach to dispensation of $101 million in American Rescue Plan dollars to ensure all expenditures are in full compliance with federal rules.
That ground work will soon pay off because the county is poised to begin advertising for a multitude of projects, says Jeff McMorris, community engagement and public policy advisor.
“We really want to have all of our ducks in a row on monitoring,” he said in an interview with The Center Square.
Once the county had the first half of its ARP allocation in place last year, McMorris said the county commission sought guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury about what was allowed to be funded and what wasn’t.
In January, Treasury identified 80 subgroups eligible for funding in seven levels under the five broad categories of: public health, economic support to households and businesses, services to disproportionately impacted communities, premium pay for essential workers, broadband/water/sewer infrastructure, and revenue replacement.
Keeping track of expenditures potentially tied to 100 or more contracts then became the county’s challenge, said McMorris. He said ARP is set up on a reimbursement process, so there are going to be many invoices being processed at the same time.
Toward that end, the county commission advertised for an accounting firm with a software package that was sophisticated enough to track expenditures and prepare reports for Treasury audits. Officials chose the firm of Clifton Larsen Allen of Spokane, which is commonly known as CLA Professional Services.
CLA will be paid $505,000 until the end of 2026, which is when all projects must be completed. The county also paid $5,000 to the firm in startup costs.
“Their software is written to make reporting a lot easier and greatly reduce staff time – it will help us on a lot of fronts,” said McMorris. “We are looking forward to seeing how all the pieces work.”
He said the contract with CLA is now being finalized. Once that is done, county employees in the financial realm will be provided with training about data entry.
They will be called upon to do that manually for several projects the county commission decided to move forward with while setting up the infrastructure for wider distribution of funds.
One of these is an award of $5 million to the Innovia Foundation to address educational disparities.
McMorris said the Innovia Foundation was the only applicant in that arena. He said the nonprofit will use the funding on an initiative to help more than 100 school districts in 20 Eastern Washington and Idaho counties train students for rewarding and well-paying careers.
The county received 10 applications for the $4 million dedicated to expanding the area’s drinking water supply to meet future growth needs.
McMorris said commissioners added $105,000 to that category to fully fund the financial requests of three finalists. No more than 35% of a project is being awarded ARP dollars.
The bulk of funding in this subgroup - $4 million - goes to Whitworth Water District in northern Spokane. The water provider is undertaking a $14 million expansion of its pipeline distribution system.
Trentwood Irrigation District in the northern Spokane Valley was awarded $74,900 to make system improvements.
The final funding piece of $30,200 went to Irvin Water District, east of Millwood, for upgrades.
McMorris said contracts with the three entities are still pending approval by the commission.
He said, in two or three weeks, the county will put out Requests for Proposals in other categories. Commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French decided this week to avoid confusion and potential conflicts by not advertising for projects in similar categories at the same time.
The county did not have to go through the RFP process for expenditures of federal funds on a local stormwater system project because the work will be be done by a government agency, he said.
He said the commission has already approved $5.5 million to stop flooding in crawl spaces and basements of an established West Terrace Heights development.
He said ARP also has a formula that allows agencies to replace revenues, such as sales taxes, lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Spokane County will claim $9.63 million for 2020.
The sale of the Spokane County Raceway to the Kalispel Tribe in 2021 bumped up the general fund enough to reduce the ARP reimbursement to about $3 million for that year, said McMorris.
He has pored through the past two years of budgets to ascertain the amount the county can receive. McMorris expects the ARP reimbursement funding level to return to about $9 million in 2022 and 2023, which is the last year for these claims.
Replacement dollars, he said, are ARP funds that can be used at the discretion of elected bodies, although they cannot be spent on jail operations.
The county can also use some of the federal money to cover administrative costs tied to distribution and tracking of millions. McMorris said the commission has chosen the option to recoup 10% of what is outlaid with each award, with the exception of work done by government agencies, or revenue reimbursement.
As contracts are awarded, McMorris said CLA’s software package will make it possible for area residents to track expenditures. The portal will be posted on the county’s website and there will continue to be opportunities for public input.
He said the second half of the county’s allotted ARP dollars are expected to arrive soon. The funds are from the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan approved by Congress in 2021.