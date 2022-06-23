(The Center Square) – Spokane County has extended the operation of an isolation facility for people infected with COVID-19 at a cost of $150,000 per month, of which the local government pays 10%.
This week, Commissioners Al French, Mary Kuney and Josh Kerns granted a request by Dr. Francisco Velazquez to fund the facility for another three months.
FEMA covered the cost of the quarantine facility after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic in 2020. However, the agency has announced that, starting in July, it will only cover 90% of operational costs.
The county agreed Tuesday to pick up the remaining $15,000 per month.
Velazquez, the Spokane Regional Health District’s health officer, initially asked for a six-month extension. The commission agreed to less time.
Kuney said the county needed to be looking at ways to transition out of the pandemic phase of COVID-19 and into treatment of the virus as tough it were the flu or other illnesses.
Local health records show that 28 people visited the isolation facility operated by the Salvation Army. To date in June, there have been 22 guests. That number is down dramatically from January when 72 people were at the site.
Kuney said data shows that families are figuring out how to isolate at home when someone is infected, and people were testing less.
“As that is happening, how are we transitioning out?” she asked Velazquez.
“At some point, we will get to our transition end stage – I think we are looking forward to that – but I think we still have a bit of a challenge,” he replied.
According to Velazquez, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise once again. He said 880 new cases were reported in Spokane County last week, up from 801 the week before and 702 two weeks earlier.
“We are still in a fairly high transmission mode,” he said.
He said wastewater testing indicates that COVID-19 cases are being severely undercounted. He said that was unsurprising given that more people are using over-the-counter tests instead of visiting the health district’s community testing sites.
Public health experts have learned they can gauge the number of COVID-19 cases in the community by analyzing wastewater, said Velazquez.
When people go to the bathroom, they shed the virus. By determining the concentration of coronavirus-specific proteins in wastewater, scientists can make an educated guess about the number of overall infections, he said.
According to Velazquez, people are not getting as ill with the BA.2 variant as they did from the original strain and delta variant, but many still end up needing more intensive medical care.
The DOH reported Thursday that 9% of hospital beds in the county were being used by COVID-19 patients.
The BA.2 variant was spreading among the vaccinated and unvaccinated, said Velazquez.
Spokane County has a population of about 513,400 people and the state Department of Health reports that 58% have been vaccinated.
Velazquez told the commissioners that the county facility is also open to people who have just been released from the hospital and need a place to stay, those with behavioral issues or experiencing depression.
“I do want to make clear that this facility is for all in the community,” he said.