(The Center Square) - The federal government has selected Spokane County as one of 11 locations across the nation with enough fentanyl overdose deaths to warrant special attention.
The U.S Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) launched Operation Engage Spokane on Tuesday. The multi-pronged outreach involving law enforcement, government leaders, schools and service providers is intended to fight the drug epidemic in the region.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward was present at the ceremony in Spokane where Operation Engage was unveiled. She pledged support from her administration to help engage the community in the fight for lives.
Woodward said in a follow-up interview Wednesday with The Center Square that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, which is reflected in the overdose rates.
Records from the Washington Department of Health show a more than a 186% increase in fentanyl-related overdoses in Spokane County between 2020 and 2021, and a 1,233% increase in these overdoses in the three years prior.
Every day, Woodward said the Spokane Fire Department is administering Narcan, a drug to combat the immediate effects of an opioid overdose, or responding to the scene of an overdose.
“It’s going to take a collaborative effort to turn the tide on this issue,” she said.
Fentanyl is frequently mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and made into pills, said U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington Vanessa Waldref, who was also at the launch.
Although these pills are commonly made to look benign, she said their contents are unregulated and a single pill can be lethal.
Of particular concern, said Woodward, are the number of teenagers experimenting with fentanyl-laced drugs, which puts them a high risk for an overdose.
“I think education is going to be a big component” she said of the work Operation Engage will do.
Woodward said the city will continue to battle the opioid epidemic with its drug take back events that prevent unused prescription drugs from ending up on the streets.
She also envisions a mental health task force of professionals being able to help by identifying service gaps. Woodward has called together a coalition of around three dozen health care, education, youth services and government officials from across the region to address the growing level of behavioral health problems in schools and the community.
“I wish that I had the answer to what was causing all this,” said Woodward. “It’s just everywhere; every big city is experiencing higher crime rates and opioid use.”
Frank Tarentino, special DEA agent in charge of the Seattle Field Division, said Operation Engage Spokane will seek participation from schools, faith-based organizations, social service providers and other community organizations.
“The impact and overall effectiveness of this initiative is directly dependent on the community, law enforcement, health care, prevention and social service professionals working together to mitigate the fentanyl drug threat,” he said. “We encourage all Spokane residents and surrounding communities to explore our Operation Engage webpage to learn more about the available resources and programs.
“We believe it is critically important early on to provide awareness to our communities and families. This learning process is the first step in avoiding drug experimentation, drug misuse, drug addiction, and all related behaviors that are plaguing our communities.”
Joining Woodward in Operation Engage collaboration is Police Chief Craig Meidl, County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Marsha Malsam, S.A.F.E. (Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education) and Rayce Rudeen Foundation.
The City of Spokane, the second largest in Washington, is a prime hub for narcotics distribution due to its location on Interstate 90 and proximity to Canada, said Tarentino.
Drugs that are commonly trafficked up the Interstate 5 corridor from Mexico and pass through Spokane are moved throughout the region and east to Idaho and Montana.
According to the agency, opioids and prescription drugs are among the top regional drug threats in Washington.
DEA records show that seizures of counterfeit fentanyl pills in Washington increased by 264% from 2020 to 2021. On the east side of the state, fentanyl seizures have risen 2,700% since 2017. Specifically to Spokane County, the DEA reported an increase in fentanyl seizures of 1,098%.
According to the NW Region Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), Division of Drug Enforcement, reports that all three reservations (Kalispell, Spokane and Colville tribes) near the City of Spokane are experiencing an alarming increase in fentanyl seizures as well as overdose deaths linked to the drug.
These troubling statistics have put Spokane County on the DEA focus list that includes Washington, D.C., Kansas City and Broward County in Florida, among other locations.
Fentanyl first appeared in Eastern Washington in 2016 and quickly flooded the market, according to Waldref.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), now reports that the number one killer of Americans aged 18 to 45 is fentanyl overdoses. The CDC estimates that over 104,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending on Sept. 30, 2021. Sixty-five percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.
Tarentino called fentanyl “a clear and present threat” to communities, with trafficking driven by massive profit margins.
“This is a business,” he said. “It is a half-a-trillion-dollar-a-year business driven by greed.”
Federal drug enforcement officials have stepped up enforcement efforts across the nation, seizing 15,000 pounds of pure fentanyl in 2021. That’s enough to apportion a lethal dose to every single American, Tarentino said.