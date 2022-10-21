(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Auditor’s Office, which oversees elections, announced Friday that more than 358,400 ballots have been mailed to active registered voters for the Nov. 8 general election.
Auditor Vicky Dalton and Election Manager Mike McLaughlin ask voters who have not received their ballots by Tuesday, Oct. 25, call the office at 509-477-2320 or visit 1033 W. Gardner Avenue to request a replacement ballot.
Citizens are encouraged to mark their ballot, place it in the security envelope, and sign the return envelope as soon as possible, said Jared Webley, spokesperson for the county.
Postage is free to return ballots, which must either be mailed or dropped off before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at any of the county’s 25 secure drop boxes. These containers are located at area libraries and town halls.
If a ballot is received for someone no longer living at the current address, voters are asked to write “Return to sender” on the envelope and place it back into the mail or in a ballot drop box. If the recipient knows the person, they are encouraged to notify the elections office about their change of address.
For more information, call Dalton at 509-477-2262 or email vdalton@spokanecounty.org. McLaughlin can be reached at 509-477-6390 or mmclaughlin@spokanecounty.org.