(The Center Square) - Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner has raised the 2022 and 2023 earnings projections for the Spokane Public Investment Fund managed by his office on behalf of more than 80 regional government entities.
The new projections shared with local taxing districts are $16 million in 2022, about double the amount in 2021. Investment income of $28 million is expected to be distributed in 2023.
“We are going through a period of extraordinary macroeconomic changes, and it’s important for our office to explain to the public how these changes affect public investments,” said Baumgartner in a written statement.
“Previously, pandemic era monetary policy kept interest rates near zero percent which decreases the yield of our public investments. A rising interest rate environment provides an opportunity to re-invest maturing investments at higher rates.”
He said tax dollars collected on behalf of school districts, fire districts, and other regional local entities are pooled into a $1.5 billion investment fund. The fund invests in fixed income debt instruments, including U.S. Treasuries and other highly rated bonds.
According to Baumgartner, investment income is distributed monthly to participants, supporting their budgetary needs without raising taxes or increasing fees on the public. The effect of rising interest rates is that maturing bonds in the fund are re-invested at higher yields, he said.
“I am pleased to report that we are projecting an increase in investment income for both 2022 and 2023;” said Baumgartner, “However, it is important to emphasize that a higher rate of return is not the primary objective of the Spokane Public Investment Fund. Our first responsibility is to the safety of those taxpayer dollars. We protect the capital of our local governments and ensure we have the liquidity to meet their operational requirements. After safety and liquidity, our goal is to realize a market rate of investment income.”
Since 2019, the Spokane Public Investment Fund has distributed over $70 million in investment income. For more information, visit www.spokanecounty.org/treasurer.