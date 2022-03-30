(The Center Square) – Arthur Whitten, investment officer for the Spokane County Treasurer’s Office, has been appointed to an association that serves as “guardians” of taxpayer dollars.
Whitten, who took his current position with the county in January 2019, now serves as treasurer of the Government Investment Officers Association (GIOA) board of directors.
Whitten’s term with GIOA began last week at the group’s annual conference that hosted public investment professionals, elected officials, and financial market representatives from across the United States.
The GOIA educates and trains government investment officers in the following areas:
- Ensuring safety of principal through suitable investments;
- Maintaining sufficient portfolio liquidity;
- Generating a market rate of investment income through economic cycles;
- Optimizing and measure investment performance; and
- Communicating portfolio policy and plan to the governing board and public.
“Having our Investment Officer serve on the GIOA board of directors is a great compliment to our work at the Treasurer’s Office to collect, safeguard, and invest Spokane County’s public funds. Arthur will be a strong addition to the GIOA Board,” said Michael Baumgartner, treasurer of Spokane County.
The Spokane Public Investment Fund invests over $1.4 billion of public cash reserves in fixed income securities on behalf of more than 80 regional government entities. Local treasurer’s office investments have returned over $64 million of investment income since 2019, said Baumgartner.
He said investment income supports local government services without raising taxes or fees.