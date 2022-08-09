(The Center Square) – Spokane County property owners no longer need to wait until mail delivery to learn the amount of their 2023 tax bill, thanks to a new online program made available by Assessor Tom Konis.
With the new program in place, he said people can enter an address or parcel number on the assessor’s page at spokanecounty.org to get an estimate of taxes that will be owed.
“To my knowledge, Spokane County is the only county in Washington to make this information available to the public,” said Konis in a written statement. "My staff members and the crew from Spokane Counties IT department put in many hours in developing this estimator. My hope is that the citizens of Spokane County can use this estimate to budget for any increase in their next year’s property taxes long before the actual tax bills are sent in early 2023.”
The new tool gives an estimate of the ad valorem, which is the tax that is based on only the assessed value of a property. The estimator assumes that local governments will increase property taxes by 1% as allowed by law, although jurisdictions can choose not to do so.
Assessed values and tax increases do not move at the same rate. The current statistics show the overall average assessed value in the county increased about 30% and the anticipated tax increase in taxes collected is around 10%, according to Konis.
Property values are determined by assessor staff analyzing real estate sales in 969 statistical neighborhoods throughout the county, he said. The updated values are then provided to the 55 taxing districts as a basis for developing levy rates that are finalized independently from the assessor’s office.
Notices are not mailed to property owners until local governments have set their budgets and taxing districts their rates. Historically, that means that valuation notices are mailed in the early part of the year and then property owners have to wait until the next year to to learn what they will owe in taxes.
According to SmartAsset, a financial technology management company, Spokane County has property tax rates well above the state average. The county’s average effective tax rate is 1.15%, which is higher than the state average of 0.93%. The typical resident of Spokane County pays $2,404 a year in property taxes.