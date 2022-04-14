(The Center Square) – Days before Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, held a roundtable discussion of the fentanyl epidemic in Spokane County, deputies seized a large amount of what appears to be the synthetic opioid during a traffic stop in Airway Heights.
Early Saturday afternoon, deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for alleged failure to display a front license plate and excessively dark tinted windows. The driver, Edvin N. Johnson, 33, had two misdemeanor warrants in other counties for driving with a suspended license, according to spokesman Corporal Mark Gregory.
He said passenger Melissa S. Hernandez, 26, was the owner of the vehicle and consented to a search. Deputies allegedly found 1,000 pills believed to be fentanyl, or Mexis, in a plastic bag inside a locked safe. Deputies also found additional fentanyl pills and four pink, 10-milligram oxycodone pills, said Gregory.
A large amount of a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine was found inside a plastic jewelry box. Gregory reported that a field test of the substance showed a presumptive positive result for the drug.
Hernandez and Johnson were arrested at the scene. He is a four-time convicted felon and she has one previous felony conviction.
Even as that case heads into the court system for adjudication, Spokane law enforcement officials say it is becoming routine to find a large cache of fentanyl-laced tablets during traffic stops.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward this week tied the 1,110% spike in fentanyl seizures in 2021 to a significant uptick in gun violence.
“Spokane is a narcotics distribution hub for drugs coming over the border into Spokane because of our proximity to Canada but also Interstate 90, so that distribution can go east from here,” she told media outlets. “It’s a problem, but it is fueling a lot of shootings that we’re experiencing right now.”
At Tuesday’s roundtable, Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels informed McMorris Rodgers that almost half of violent crimes committed in the county were tied to drug use
The police department reported 40 shootings in Spokane during the first three months of 2022, which officials say is on pace to surpass the 151 shootings recorded last year. There were 91 shootings in 2020 and 52 in 2019.
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl told the city council’s Public Safety and Community Health Committee on Monday that gun violence appears linked to gang rivalries.
“The huge spike we’ve seen has been, we believe, driven largely by gangs – one gang versus another gang – but you always have these other shootings that have always occurred,” he said. “It can be anything from domestic violence to drugs to arguments to just disagreements. It runs the full gamut.”
He is working with Woodward to put together a task force to address the gun violence problem. The mayor said that she envisions that group collaborating with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Operation Engage. That program is being implemented in the Spokane region, which the federal agency has identified as one of 11 crisis areas in the nation due to high fentanyl overdose rates.
Records from the Washington Department of Health show more than a 186% increase in fentanyl-related overdoses in Spokane County between 2020 and 2021, and a 1,233% increase in these overdoses in the three years prior.
According to the DEA, fentanyl is cut with other drugs to make them more powerful and pressed into authentic-looking pills that hides its deadly potential. The drug is 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Some pills contain enough fentanyl to kill, say agents.
The DEA has stated plans to partner with local government leaders, law enforcement, schools, faith-based organizations, social service providers and other community organizations to turn things. Prevention and education will be a big part of that focus.
Molly Cain, a local teacher whose 23-year-old son, Carson, died in 2020 of a fentanyl overdose, told McMorris Rodgers at the roundtable that Spokane County feels like “ground zero.”
Her statement was echoed in other messages delivered to McMorris Rodgers, who represents the Fifth Congressional District.
Spokane Police Lt. Rob Boothe said last year the street price of a fentanyl-laced tablet was about $25, but the drug being trafficked over the southern border of the U.S. had become so plentiful that it now sold for $4.50 to $6.
Where it was once significant to arrest someone in possession of 10 pills, he said officers were now routinely finding thousands during routine traffic stops.
“We are out there every single day trying to fight this with the tools we have,” he said.
Nowels said deputies, like city officers, were exhausting the supply of Naloxone provided by the health district to help provide treatment of suspected overdoses. The drug, sold under the brand name Narcan among others, is a medication that can counter decreased breathing in an opioid overdose.
While Spokane County has drawn national attention for its fentanyl problem, the growing rate of overdoses across Washington led state health officials on Wednesday to begin urging the public to carry at least two doses of Naloxone and learn the signs of an overdose.
According to the state, overdose deaths in Washington surpassed 2,000 last year — a more than 66% increase since 2019. Health officials say that more than half of all overdose deaths involve fentanyl.
“Overdose deaths are a public health emergency, and fentanyl is a major driver,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, the state’s chief science officer.
Naloxone can come as a nasal spray or an injectable, and can be found at pharmacies and many community centers. It is covered by most health-insurance plans and can be purchased by those without insurance.
McMorris Rodgers told families, law enforcement and health officials at the April 12 forum in Spokane that she would continue to fight for passage of the HALT Fentanyl Act in Congress.
She said the legislation would classify drugs that have a chemical makeup such as fentanyl as Schedule I substances under federal law.
The DEA has placed these substances into a category of drugs that are the most dangerous and carry the highest penalties for possession and sale.
That order has had to be repeatedly renewed by Congress, but McMorris Rodgers said making it permanent has been blocked this year by Democrats. Many opponents have stated concerns that extending the law may lead to lengthy, mandatory prison sentences for dealing drugs that are not as lethal as fentanyl.
Opponents contend the order has also contributed to racial disparities in incarceration in federal prisons that began in the 1980s when minimums were imposed on the sale of crack cocaine and other drugs.
In the most recent government funding bill, Congress extended the scheduling of drugs made with the same chemical makeup of fentanyl under Schedule I through the end of this year.
McMorris Rodgers and other GOP leaders say that Congress can’t keep “kicking the can down the road," that the Schedule 1 designation needs to be permanent.
They contend the national crisis involving fentanyl is severe enough that action needs to be taken on every possible front.
“In general, we need to raise awareness,” said McMorris Rodgers “We need more treatment options. We also need more research around what’s going to work effectively.”
She has vowed to advocate for more federal resources to fight the trafficking of fentanyl and help people overcome drug addiction.
On the local level, Woodward, law enforcement officials and community leaders are putting together the framework of a campaign to save the lives of those who do, or would, overdose.