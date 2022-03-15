(The Center Square) – Residents of six trailer parks within the crash zone of Fairchild Air Force Base in Eastern Washington could soon be moving to safer quarters.
Mike Burgess, lobbyist for Spokane County, informed the board of commissioners this week that $2.2 million made it through the budgetary process before the Washington State Legislature ended its 2022 session last Thursday.
That was welcome news to county officials. For more than 10 years, the local government has been trying to find a way to move people in about 180 units, many manufactured in the 1960s and 70s.
Not only did a public safety concern need to be addressed, but officials worried that Fairchild would be put on a list of base closures at some point. In past closings, incompatible development has factored into training operations being relocated to another base.
Fairchild is located about 12 miles southwest of Spokane on 4,223 acres. The base is considered critical to the local economy, generating jobs and millions in economic activity as well as tax revenue.
The base is home to four KC-35 squadrons, some of which recently deployed to Europe to help NATO allies as Russia continues its war against Ukraine.
Airway Heights is the city closest to Fairchild. In that town, Habitat for Humanity is building single and multi-family housing in phases. County officials have expressed interest in working with Habitat to get people in the trailer parks moved into affordable dwellings.
At a meeting in February, Commissioner Al French said the money from the state would be used to purchase about 20 acres and the trailers, as well as cover moving costs for affected families.
He said the county would then rezone the trailer park properties for industrial uses, which have less population density and, therefore, are approved by the military to be sited beneath a flight approach or crash zone.
The legislature requires that the county repay the money provided by the state if it uses the trailer park lands for commercial or industrial uses.
On Monday, Burgess briefed French and County Commissioners Mary Kuney and Josh Kerns about other monetary awards benefitting Spokane County that were budgeted in the recent session.
"There were some dollars for the community," he said, providing a funding list:
- The Washington Department of Transportation will be able to lease land not needed for the North Spokane Corridor freeway project to a nonprofit for public benefit. The lease can be for less than market value to mitigate harms done to “historically marginalized populations” through construction of the freeway. The size of the property was not specified in the bill.
- Construction of a community behavioral health center in Northeast Spokane will be aided by a $700,000 state investment.
- Continuing renovations at Mt. Spokane Lodge will be funded with $397,000 of public money.
- The Felts Field renovations will be helped along with $200,000.
- The Volunteers of America transitional housing for homeless vets was given $195,000.
- Another $1.5 million was allocated to the St. Agnes Haven project to get people off the streets and into housing.
- There’s also $103,000 for Transitions in Spokane, a nonprofit organization that works to end poverty and homelessness.
- The early learning classroom at Logan Elementary School received $1 million.