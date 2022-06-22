(The Center Square) - Spokane County has selected N.A. Degerstrom, Inc., as the lead contractor for a $2.8 million bridge replacement project.
Commissioners Al French, Mary Kuney and Josh Kerns chose Degerstrom after advertising for a contractor in early May. Bidding for the project was open for four weeks.
Degerstrom is headquartered in Spokane and has served the mining and construction industry since 1904. On its website, the company reports that it is known for “flexibility and creativity in severe conditions – the ability to solve challenges and get the job done right.”
The contractor will utilize those skills when working on the dilapidated wooden structure that crosses over Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks in the western sector of the county. The structure has been closed to motorists since 2019, forcing some residents in the area to take a detour that adds about 30 minutes to their commute into the City of Spokane.
The railroad owns the bridge, which required Spokane County to negotiate a construction and maintenance agreement with BNSF that allowed major work to be done.
Crews from Degerstrom will now replace the old structure with a reinforced concrete bridge and road approaches. The company will also undertake paving, installation of signage, striping, erosion control, guardrails and other work.
The new bridge will also cross over BSNF tracks but be owned, operated and maintained by the county.
French represents the area where the Euclid Road Bridge is located. Over the course of the last three years, he has worked to bring the stakeholders together to discuss how bridge replacement would work and to get the necessary paperwork completed.
“We are nearing the final chapter of this long and drawn-out project,” French said in a statement. “I want to thank the residents in that area, our service members from the SERE [Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape] School at Fairchild [Air Force Base], and Burlington Northern for their patience and persistence. Now that a construction firm has been selected it won’t be long until we are able to restore access to that route which will dramatically increase the quality of life for local residents and our Fairchild service members.”