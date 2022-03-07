(The Center Square) - Spokane County will soon begin spending nearly half of the $101 million it was allocated in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.
The county has received half of its share of federal dollars and is gearing up to release millions of ARP dollars for projects that provide economic, social or infrastructure benefits.
Jeff McMorris, community engagement and policy advisor, presented a draft list of subcategories eligible for funding on Monday to Commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French.
He said the subcategories complied with 43 pages of new guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury. That agency is overseeing how a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress in the spring of 2021 is being spent.
Local governments have been given five broad categories to fund. These include public health, economic support to households and businesses, services to disproportionately impacted communities, premium pay for essential workers, broadband/water/sewer infrastructure, and revenue replacement.
The subcategories further define expenditures in the five areas and set an overall money amount, said McMorris at the March 7 meeting.
Before going over details of the list, he addressed the revenue replacement side of ARP funding.
McMorris said there was a specific formula to figure sales taxes and other revenues that entities had lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under that formula, Spokane County could recoup $9.38 million for losses in 2020.
He said that money could be deducted from the existing ARP account and added to the general fund for discretionary use. These funds are not subject to restrictions put on other ARP expenditures, but they cannot be used for jail operations.
Because the county sold a raceway to the Kalispel Tribe in 2021, general fund revenue had been bumped up enough to reduce the ARP reimbursement to about $3 million for that year, said McMorris.
He expects the ARP reimbursement funding level to return to about $9 million in 2022 and 2023, which is the last year for these claims.
The county has also been urged by federal officials to hold back a little of the money in case of an urgent need. However, governments have to determine how to spend their ARP allocations by the end of 2024 and the dollars have to be spent by the end of 2026, said McMorris.
On the new list of expenditure categories, McMorris noted that $2 million for administrative and service delivery was likely a one-time cost. He said that funding would be used for legal analysis of ARP applications, regular update of the county’s website to provide transparency about how the funding was allocated and staff time.
Nearly $3.5 million was listed for public health needs, including mental health challenges tied to the lockdowns, isolation and other after-effects of the pandemic.
Affordable housing was assigned $4.5 million because a shortage of residences had a negative economic effect on communities within the county, said McMorris.
Another $5 million was awarded to educational disparities, such as the provision of social and emotional services.
Nonprofit organizations that fill gaps for service delivery within area communities may vie for $750,000.
Under an infrastructure classification, $5.5 million is allotted to stormwater improvements, $2 million to water conservation, $4 million to drinking water updates, $500,000 for water storage, $2 million for water and sewer system repair and maintenance and $5 million for the local match of federal broadband access dollars.
McMorris gained agreement from the commission to make a couple slight tweaks to the list and present it for their approval the following day.
He said once the list had been given the green light, official Requests for Proposals (RFPs) would be prepared for each subcategory. He said the goal was to have RFPs posted on the county's website, where any business or organization in the community could apply.
He said an RFP Selection Committee would be set up to review proposals that were determined by a legal analysis to meet ARP criteria. There would be a scoring system to aid in the approval process, he said.
He said there would be a public process involved in decision-making, so funding would probably not be awarded until later in the spring.
The second pot of ARP funding for the county to disperse should arrive in May, said McMorris.
French asked if funding was allowed to be awarded to Airway Heights and Medical Lake to round out grant dollars these cities had received for infrastructure work.
McMorris said ARP’s language allowed discretion about how funding was distributed, so the list of subcategories could be amended as the commission requested.
He said community engagement was a continuing requirement of ARP decisions. Toward that end, he said the county had received 15,000 responses to last fall’s survey asking area residents how they wanted money spent among the five broad categories.
He said a new survey asked for specific projects to fund, along with the population group it would serve and what benefits it would provide. The new survey is posted at www.spokanecounty.org/arp.
Although funding spent on infrastructure would likely go to a government agency, McMorris said ARP funding can be used for projects undertaken by other entities already doing that work.