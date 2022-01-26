(The Center Square) – Spokane County is hoping to ward off legal challenges to its state-mandated growth planning update by enlisting help from a professional consultant.
“Every year, the Legislature is changing its rules, so this is a moving target,” said Commissioner Al French at an online discussion of the issue.
He and Commissioners Josh Kerns and Mary Kuney gave the nod for Scott Chesney, planning director, and Scott Simmons, chief executive officer, to acquire bids for consultant services on Tuesday.
The estimated cost, said Chesney, was likely to be $200,000 or less, but the actual number will not be known until the bids are in, which is expected within the next few weeks.
“Getting this right is important for all sorts of reasons,” said Chesney, noting that the county has faced litigation in the past from decisions made to fulfill the mandates of Washington’s Growth Management Act (GMA).
Counties that are not in compliance with state planning rules not only face expensive legal battles, but are not eligible for Department of Ecology grants, he said.
With the retirement of two senior planning staff members, Chesney said the expertise of a consultant would fill that knowledge gap. He said the cost for contracted work was not likely to exceed what would have been paid to these staffers for the time they invested in the GMA update that must be completed by 2025.
The cost for the consultant falls outside the regular budgeting cycle so will require special approval action from the commission for 2022, said Chesney. Though money to be spent beyond this year could be included in the next three budgets.
The Washington Legislature adopted the GMA in 1990 to prevent “urban sprawl” by requiring county governments to plan where development could occur over a 20-year period.
Spokane County’s plan for growth was challenged by a conglomeration of conservation and neighborhood groups. They first claimed that the commission had changed population projections in some areas of the city to benefit developers, and then that county officials had failed to notify the public about changes in the numbers.
The Washington Departments of Commerce and Transportation also weighed in against the county’s actions.
The county argued that it had complied with complicated land-use rules and all population revisions were backed by public testimony and input from cities.
The Growth Managing Hearings Board and a state appellate court eventually ruled in favor of opponents and Spokane County entered into a settlement agreement in 2016 to resolve the issue.
In that agreement, the 2017-2037 population projection was set at 583,409 countywide and 474,746 for urban growth areas where development is permitted. Those figures were based on a 2013 forecast by the state Office of Financial Management.
Spokane County’s population was reported in late 2020 by the U.S. Census Bureau as 539,339, making it the fourth most populated county in Washington.