(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Treasurer’s Office published its annual “Year in Review” for the 2022 calendar year, outlining what happens with residents’ property tax dollars in Spokane County going forward.
“This Year in Review report is part of my effort to increase public awareness and understanding of the Treasurer’s Office,” said Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner in a statement. “Throughout the year we serve as a financial hub for the County, collecting taxes, dispersing those tax dollars out to local government entities, and managing an investment fund of public monies.”
Looking over the report, and touching on Baumgartner’s high points of fund collection, disbursement, and investment, things appear to be looking up for Spokane County’s finances.
As far as collection goes, in 2022 over $767 million was collected, on a taxable value of $68.4 billion, with a collection rate of 98.4%, meaning fewer than 1.6% of taxpayers were delinquent on their property taxes. During the 2022 fiscal year, 9,509 seniors and disabled persons were granted tax exemptions.
In addition, tax collection service was expanded to a location at Spokane Valley City Hall, providing taxpayers another option on top of visiting the county courthouse.
Looking at disbursement, 58% of the collected value was disbursed to Schools totaling $446.1 million, 14.7% to Cities and Municipalities totaling $113.2 million, 12.3% to fire department services totaling $94.4 million, and 9.2% to the county totaling $70.5 million.
The remaining 5.8% was split between county roads, libraries, and a category labeled “Cemetery/Other,” with the county roads and libraries getting the lion's share of the remaining disbursement at $28.2 and $16.6 million respectively.
On Baumgartner’s third and final point of public investment, the report has some good news in challenging financial times.
The Spokane Public Investment Fund, which consists of the pooled monies of regional public participants earned and disbursed $17.7 million of investment income during the 2022 fiscal year from an investment portfolio of over $1.6 billion in public funds.
“Our investment income supports local public services without raising taxes or fees,” said Baumgartner, adding “Rising interest rates over the past year has produced an increase in income for the fund.”
That same fund is projected to return $38 million in the 2023 fiscal year, a 114.6% increase in one year, and since 2019 has earned over $82 million for Spokane County taxpayers.