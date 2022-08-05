(The Center Square) - Spokane County had no luck getting service providers to participate in a Supported Release pilot program earlier this summer, so a second call for applicants has been issued.
The county is seeking professionals to help establish a program that allows nonviolent offenders to obtain treatment for substance abuse, mental illness or other problems instead of going to jail.
The program is intended for district court, which handles misdemeanors and gross misdemeanor cases, and is being set up through a $400,000 grant from the MacArthur Foundation.
Service providers will maintain contact with participants in the program, provide court date reminders and accompany participants to court appearances, as necessary. Providers will also help connect offenders with community-based organizations that can help them turn things around.
Solicitation documents are now available at www.publicpurchase.com. Registration is required to view and download bid documents. The registration link is https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/register/vendor/register. The Request for Proposals uses the following classification code: 952-23 Court Intervention Services.
The due date for bid submissions is 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The county received the McArthur Foundation grant a couple of years ago. The Chicago-based nonprofit provides funding for projects to reduce the size of the incarcerates population as well as to address racial disparities in jailing.
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who will retire at the end of the year, has helped to set up the structure for the program even though he adamantly opposes the social justice concept that he claims is tied to Marxism.
He told the county commissioners earlier this year that New York’s situation provides plenty of examples of people who have been released under no-bail and pre-trial release programs only to commit other, sometimes heinous, crimes.
“It’s really going to be on the courts to be sure they are releasing the right people into this program,” he said.
Proponents of Supported Release, including the district court judges, say it will ease jail overcrowding, save taxpayer money, and reduce crime by helping people change their lives to make better choices.
“You are going to measure what you put in," said Judge Aimee Maurer to county officials.
The program will be voluntary as the law prohibits people from being court-mandated to obtain treatment or perform other tasks before they have been found guilty of a crime.