(The Center Square) – Spokane County voters made history in Tuesday’s primary by marking ballots for five commissioner candidates instead of three.
Although the commission has leaned Republican for over a decade, preliminary results of the Aug. 2 primary show the addition of districts might have given Democrats the opportunity to change that dynamic.
Spokane County reported an initial voter participation rate of 21.48% on Tuesday with 76,986 of the ballots mailed to 358,350 registered voters returned. Results from a second count of the 35,000 estimated remaining ballots will be released after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
As of Tuesday, the county’s three incumbent Republican commissioners all advanced past the primary. However, Al French, who has served since 2011, trails Democrat Maggie Yates in the race for District 5, which includes the West Plains, the upper South Hill and northwest Spokane.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Yates had 45% of the vote and French held 40%.
Don Harmon, another Republican in the race, took 12% of the vote and Tara Carter, an Independent, netted 3%.
French told the Spokesman-Review that he felt optimistic about retaining his seat when the totals from these challengers were added to his numbers.
Ballot returns in District 2, which covers east Spokane, strongly favor Democrats.
Democrat Amber Waldref, a former city councilor, was the top vote getter with 56% of the vote. She will be opposed in November by Republican Michael Cathcart, a current councilor, who received 33%.
Two other Republicans, Bob Apple and Glen Stockwell, won a combined total of 11% of the vote.
District 1 encompasses the western population center of Spokane and leans left, a trend that continued Tuesday.
Democrat Chris Jordan got 56% of the vote to Republican Kim Plese’s 44%.
On Tuesday, Commissioner Mary Kuney, who has held office since 2017, captured 57% of the vote in District 4, which covers southern Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake and the county’s southeastern third.
She’ll face off in November against Republican Paul Brian Noble, who took 27% of the vote. The third Republican in the race, Chris McIntosh, earned 13%.
Incumbent Josh Kerns, first elected in 2016, swept 75% of the vote in District 3, which includes the northern half of Spokane Valley and rural communities to the north.
Kerns, who has held his seat since 2016, will be challenged by Wild Bill Schreiner, who is nonpartisan and netted 23% of the vote.
Of benefit to Democrats that prevailed Tuesday is a change in state law that allows Spokane County voters to only weigh in on the candidate within their district in both the primary and general elections.
Historically, these candidates have run in a district-specific primary and then been voted on by the entire county in the general.
The increase of two districts came about due to passage of the 2018 Responsible Representation Act that was sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli, a Democrat from Spokane.
He said counties with populations over 400,000 needed to change their representation structure to bring the commissioner-to-citizen ratio closer to that of legislative districts.
At that time, Spokane county had three commissioner districts with a ratio of 1 to 150,000. Riccelli and other supporters of the Act, including Rep. Timm Ormsby, another Democrat from Spokane, changed that ratio to the legislative numbers of roughly 1 to 50,000 citizens.
After this fall’s vote, Districts 2 and 4 will go immediately to four-year cycles and Districts 1, 3, and 5 will have an initial two-year cycle to stagger elections.