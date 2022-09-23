(The Center Square) - Spokane County Commission Chair Mary Kuney will speak about challenges and successes experienced by the local government next Thursday and community members are invited to the presentation.
The 2022 State of the County Address take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Centennial Ballroom of the Spokane Convention Center. Doors open at 11 a.m.
The theme for this year’s address is “Together Forward” and the event is presented by Greater Spokane Incorporated in partnership with Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and the West Plains Chamber of Commerce.
Kuney will provide an overview of issues facing the county and provide perspective for region’s growth in 2023 and beyond.
Spokane County is home to more than half a million citizens and 13 municipal jurisdictions, making it the fourth-largest in the state. The City of Spokane is the second largest municipality in Washington.
After her presentation, Kuney will be available for follow-up questions from the media.
For more information and tickets, visit https://weg/greaterspokane.org/events/2022-State-of-the-County-Address-3190/details.