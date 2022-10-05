(The Center Square) – Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns said there are several ironies to Washington Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown using an “unusual surplus of 2018 campaign funds to fuel her partisan political activity in Spokane.”
Since 2021, Federal Election Commission reports show that Brown has contributed more than $70,000 to candidates and causes at the federal, state, and local levels. That follows nearly $30,000 in contributions to candidates in 2020.
“I find it incredibly ironic that during her failed Congressional campaign, Lisa Brown campaigned on keeping ‘dark money’ out of the campaign, yet Lisa is now dolling out her campaign slush fund to the tune of nearly $60,000 this election cycle alone in order to buy the Spokane County Commission,” said Kerns, a Republican who represents District 1.
He told The Center Square on Wednesday that people need to know about Brown’s expenditures from her war chest from a failed Congressional campaign four years ago.
“It needs to be out there that she’s doing this,” said Kerns. “In another irony, she is claiming to want to work with leaders of local governments while actively working against them.”
He said Brown, a Democrat, was appointed by Inslee to her current role as a senior cabinet member, but she should be a nonpartisan as possible to avoid the appearance of unfairness.
“It creates an interesting dynamic,” said Kerns. “If it had been a Republican spending this kind of money to influence campaigns, it would be all over the news but there has been nothing and she might be one of the biggest political spenders in local campaigns this cycle.
“I call on local media to scrutinize this situation closely, like they do when the Spokane Association of Realtors or the Spokane Firefighters Political Action Committee make huge political contributions.”
Brown was on vacation Wednesday and unable to be reached for comment.
In 2018, she ran unsuccessfully for the Congressional seat held by then eight-term Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers. While the race was initially forecast to be competitive, with Brown and Rodgers raising nearly $6 million respectively, Rodgers ultimately defeated Brown by nearly 10 points that November.
Brown was then tapped by Inslee to lead the Department of Commerce in 2019.
According to FEC filings, following the campaign in 2019, Lisa Brown for Congress received a windfall of $137,133.72 for a “refund of overpayment” from her advertising firm, GMMB.
That money, and other funds from her past campaign, have been used to support a variety of Democratic candidates and causes, said Kerns.
For example, Brown used her surplus funds to fund independent expenditure campaigns in support of Zack Zappone for Spokane city councilor, and mailers attacking council candidate Jonathan Bingle. Both men now serve on the elected body.
The top beneficiary of Brown’s investment has been 509 Forward, a nonprofit in Eastern Washington that describes itself as progressive and supports causes and candidates “with the vision of a more just and verdant region.” That group was given two donations, one for $12,200 and the other for $25,000.
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Greater Washington and North Idaho as given $5,000 by Brown, the same amount given the Spokane Democratic Central Committee.
Maggie Yates is a Democrat running for the District 5 seat against incumbent Commissioner Al French, a Republican. She received four donations of $1,000 each.
Democrat Christopher Jordan, who is challenging Republican Kim Plese for the open District 1 seat on the commission, was given three contributions by Brown of $1,000 each.
Amber Waldref, a Democrat vying for District 2 against Republican Michael Cathcart, was awarded two donations of $1,000 each and one of $500.
Brown’s husband, Brian McClatchey, who served on the Spokane County Redistricting Commission which drew the new five Commissioner Districts, also serves as the campaign treasurer for candidate Maggie Yates, which Kerns questions as a conflict of interest.