(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Commissioners are supporting Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s plans to empty a large homeless camp near Interstate 90 by filing a lawsuit against the state agency that owns the property in east Spokane.
The commissioners have authorized Prosecutor Larry Haskell’s office to pursue “the abatement of nuisance conditions” at Camp Hope, which is located on Washington Department of Transportation property near Third Avenue and Freya Street.
“Something needs to be done – there are just so many concerns about rapes, brandings and other violent crimes happening at the camp,” said Commissioner Josh Kerns.
He told The Center Square on Wednesday that the commission unanimously supported the resolution asking Superior Court for an abatement warrant. Legally, the county intends to argue that Camp Hope constitutes a “nuisance” by violating public safety and health laws, as well as being a hub for crime in the area.
Kerns said WSDOT should rightfully help the county deal with accumulating trash, raw sewage dumped in and near the camp, a plethora of junk cars in the area, property crimes in the nearby neighborhood, as well as people being victimized at the site.
Instead, he said the agency is assisting Jewels Helping Hands and other providers of services to the homeless in building a fence around the camp. Even that project is not going well, he said, with camp leaders reporting that people are hopping over, going under or through the fence to get in or out. People staying inside are now supposed to adhere to a curfew unless they need to leave at night for a job.
“I think putting up a fence is the worst thing they could do,” said Kerns. “What they are doing is essentially creating an ‘autonomous zone’ like we saw in Seattle a couple years ago. It was not a good idea then to allow people to live in a lawless environment and it is not a good idea now.”
Kerns said it is unfortunate that WSDOT has put the county in an adversarial position by its “mismanagement” of the situation.
Elizabeth Bousley, spokesperson for WSDOT, sent an email to The Center Square Wednesday. “The only comment i that we are aware of this and are awaiting next steps,” she said.
A Superior Court judge can give the county permission to remove nuisances even if WSDOT disagrees. The agency can also be ordered to cover cleanup and removal costs.
Knezovich has announced that he has the constitutional and legal authority to clear the camp, which he says will be done by mid-November to assist Mayor Nadine Woodward with the situation.
In September, her administration threatened to sue WSDOT for violations of nuisance laws on its property, and demanded $350,000 to cover law enforcement, cleanup and provision of other services.
The heads of WSDOT, Department of Commerce and Washington State Patrol issued a scathing letter in response to Woodward’s demands, accusing her of being more “preoccupied by optics than action.”
Woodward has criticized Commerce for giving the city, county and other partners only 30 days to come up with a plan to spend $24.3 million for relocation of campers. She has also requested that WSP help local officials patrol the area where the camp is sited and serious crimes have been occurring.
Brian Coddington, spokesperson for the city, said Woodward and her administrators have been meeting and holding conversations with representatives from the three agencies to find solutions.
“These meetings have been productive," he said. “There has no resolution to date, but more meetings are expected.”
WSDOT officials have stated their hesitation to disband the camp established in December because Spokane lacks shelter space to house the several hundred people living there. Although some service providers claim there are 650 residents of the camp, making it the largest on public land in Washington, Knezovich believes there are about 200 people staying there.
Coddington told The Center Square on Wednesday that Woodward shares the county’s sense of urgency to do something about the situation at the camp. The mayor wants the camp to be emptied before winter and the people given space under a roof with essential services available, and she has a plan to facilitate that movement.
Shortly after the county announced the pending suit, SPD reported that a shooting had occurred at the camp and the suspect had been arrested. No injuries were reported, according to a Wednesday release about the incident.
Kerns said reports like this are likely to continue until the camp is removed and the people living in shelters and other temporary housing with more direct supervision.