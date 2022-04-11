(The Center Square) – Spokane County is close to choosing a software provider next week that will track and compile reports on expenditure of $101 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) stimulus dollars.
Ariane Schmidt, regional project manager, and Jeff McMorris, community engagement and policy advisor for the county, briefed Commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French on the status of that search at their Monday meeting.
“We will have recommendations next week,” said Schmidt in reference to software firms that answered a Request for Proposals (RFPs) that was posted a couple weeks ago.
The three-week period mandated by law to collect these RFPs is up April 20. Schmidt told the commissioners the applications from software firms would immediately be vetted by staff and then recommendations would be sent forward.
“If you feel you want additional interviews, we can sure do that,” she said.
The county is seeking a software system that will monitor the expenditure of millions in ARP dollars and provide a final accounting about what these dollars accomplished to the U.S. Department of Treasury.
Although Spokane County has been authorized $101 million in ARP funding, only $43 million has been received to date. The remainder of the money will not be turned over until later this spring, according to McMorris.
The county is currently advertising for water districts to submit proposals for ARP-funded projects that increase the drinking water supply. Officials are also inviting agencies and organizations to share information about projects that can help youth regain educational ground lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners have decided to spend $5 million of ARP funds to address educational disparities, and $4 million to expand the water supply to meet growth needs.
Agencies and organizations submitting applications need to have a project ready to go and a proven track record of results. They must also be able to score matching funds from state and federal agencies, among other criteria.
The county has also approved using $5.5 million of ARP funds to stop flooding in crawl spaces and basements of an established West Terrace Heights development.
This is one of the infrastructure projects that can only be undertaken by a government entity, so RFPs will not be issued for the storm water work, according to McMorris.
At the April 11 meeting, the county also discussed the $5 million that it has allocated as a local match for federal broadband access dollars.
The commissioners were asked by Schmidt to sign a letter of support that five cities in the southeastern sector of the county can include in application packets for state and federal grant funds to expand broadband coverage.
The ARP dollars can be used as a match if these municipalities obtain grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce and other state and federal entities.
By presenting a united front, the cities felt there would be a stronger chance of scoring the millions needed to bring internet services to outlying areas, said Schmidt.