(The Center Square) – Spokane County Clerk Tim Fitzgerald has received special recognition for his work to modernize and run the day-to-day legal system of the local government.
“Tim's dedication to his job and employees makes him worthy of this recognition,” said Spokane County Commission Chair Mary Kuney in a written statement. “He is continually innovating the clerk's office for the residents of Spokane County, and it is an honor to work with him.”
Fitzgerald has been named Clerk of the Year 2022 by the Washington State Association of County Clerks. He was chosen in part, because of his work as the statewide technology subcommittee co-chair for the enactment of new laws that allow hearings on protection orders to be held in-person or remotely, according to Jared Webley, spokesperson for the county.
Additionally, Webley said Fitzgerald has worked tirelessly developing policy measures with the statewide Courthouse Security Task Force and the Court Management Council. He is the Spokane County BLAKE Program Manager, which oversees coordination of local response to the state Supreme Court’s ruling in 2021 that arrests for simple drug possession are unconstitutional.
Fitzgerald recently completed his term as immediate past president of WSACC after holding the lead role between June 2019 and June 2021.
Upon receiving the award, Fitzgerald said, “My fellow clerks are true public servants, helping to keep the county legal systems open and accessible to the public during the pandemic. I am blessed to be part of such an exceptional group of legal professionals.”
Fitzgerald serves on the Spokane County United Way-Board of Directors, Spokane Veterans Forum-Board of Directors, Deer Park Airport Advisory Board, and is a member of the Regional Law and Justice Council.
He was appointed Spokane County Clerk in April of 2014 and then elected in November of the same year, after a 30-year career in the United States Marine Corps. Since then, he has worked to extensively to modernize the clerk’s office to keep pace with the workload, said Webley.