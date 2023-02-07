(The Center Square) – Vicky Dalton took office in 1999. After her current term expires at the end of 2026, she will step down as Spokane County Auditor after serving a quarter century.
“I am getting older,” she said in an interview with Spokane NPR. “I am going to be 62 this year, and I will be 65 when I retire. There’s many things on my list of to-do’s that I’m just not going to be able to accomplish while working full time.”
She added, “When I ran this past year for this office, I knew it was going to be my last term. I had actually planned this for quite a few years.”
During that campaign, the Spokane County Young Democrats canvassed with Dalton. When the group learned of her coming retirement, the group shared some details from that day.
“She showed up with coffee, snacks and warm gloves for that cold November morning,” the local Young Democrats wrote on Twitter. “This is how kind and caring our County Auditor is!”
The group called her a “Defender of Democracy” and published a punch list achievements during Dalton’s tenure, including:
- Oversaw transition to mail-in ballots
- Expanded voter access in Spokane County
- Digitized Spokane County records
- Translated voter materials into additional languages
- Only County-wide Democrat until 2022
When asked if the more divisive election environment of the last few years makes it easier for her to step down and be done with it, Dalton replied “I think it actually makes it harder. This is a very difficult period in our nation, and we need good qualified elections administrators to be in the job.”
She will still oversee Spokane’s municipal election this year, the upcoming presidential primary, the 2024 presidential election, and the 2026 midterm elections.
As county auditor, Dalton oversees the voter registration and election management system. Part of her job is ensuring its function, safety, and security.
“Our current voter registration system is going to be reviewed in the next two years to see if we stay with the vendor we have now, or if we move to another piece of software,” she said.
She added that her portfolio is more than politics, however.
“My office isn’t just about elections,” Dalton said. “I have three other departments that are also very important to the community. We are the office of public record. That means we record deeds, liens, mortgages, and releases.” said Dalton in the interview.
One of the projects the office of public record is dealing with, is removing documents from the chain of title that contain racially restrictive covenants.
The current plan, according to Dalton, is to generate new documents by way of a court action without the racially restrictive covenants, enter those into the public record, and then remove the documents with the offending language.
The documents, Dalton notes, will not be destroyed, merely archived out of the official chain of record.
“We do not want to lose history.” Dalton stressed. “As painful as history may be, we always need to know what happened, and face it.”
Her top priority, however, has nothing to do with politics.
“The biggest, most important priority during the next four years for me is in financial services” said Dalton.. “We’re the final step in all things financial with the county…Right now we are going through the process of replacing our current accounting software, and human resources software, with a different package.”
She said this will improve how the county operates, the information available to managers of county employees, as well as the information available to county commissioners when they’re making decisions.
Dalton also had words of caution for the next auditor.
“Being the county auditor is not an easy job,” she said. “You have four completely different departments. It’s very active. You’re involved with a lot of stakeholders…This is not a political position. This is a job. You. Do. Work. It’s important that whoever becomes county auditor after me understands the work of this office, and is capable of doing the work of this office.”